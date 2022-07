The breakup involving Tyrese and Zelie Timothy is playing out like a social media soap opera. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram account to declare his single status while berating his ex-girlfriend in the process. He suggested that she was more interested in spending time out and about, and according to Tyrese, he wanted a woman who was ready to settle down. He also called Zelie a snake and it all seemed like a viral moment that showed a man hurt by a romance gone sour, and now, Zelie has returned with a response.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO