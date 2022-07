Authorities have publicly identified a woman who was killed last week when the SUV she was driving crashed on Interstate 8 in her hometown of Alpine. Bonnie Roth, 35, lost control of the westbound Chevrolet Tahoe for unknown reasons about 8:30 a.m. Friday while headed west through the eastern San Diego-area town with her two young daughters, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

