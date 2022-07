Last week we wrote about the rare Henslow’s sparrow (or maybe two?) that has been singing reliably from a field over in Brunswick for the last 10 days or so. That’s not the only unusual bird that has been around in the last few weeks here in Maine. An exceedingly rare tufted puffin was sighted over an Machias Seal Island and Petit Manan Island in late June and then, presumably the same bird was sighted closer to our area at Seal Island National Wildlife Refuge off Matinicus on the 6th and 7th of July. There have even been rumors (unconfirmed, as far as we know) of the bird being sighted near Eastern Egg Rock. We certainly had our eyes open for the possibility when we were out there a few weeks ago!

