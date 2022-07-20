ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Fetus taken from Lodi funeral home, thrown away

By Victoria Franco
KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLODI, Calif. - A fetus was taken from a funeral home in Lodi and disposed of in a waste container, police announced this weekend. Police said they received a report Saturday from the Cherokee...

www.ktvu.com

FOX40

Two dead, one injured following family dispute in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman are dead and a third person sustained life-threatening injuries following a family dispute in Modesto early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to a report of someone shot just after 5 a.m. initially believed that a family member had barricaded […]
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Double shooting in Antioch leaves 1 dead

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A double shooting in Antioch early Thursday morning left one man dead and another wounded. Police Officer Darryl Saffold said officers were called out at 1 a.m. to Lawton Street near D street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men in...
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

Authorities find at-risk missing Stockton woman | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Ceres farmer finds improvised hand grenade

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating a suspicious device in the 4500 block of East Redwood Road in unincorporated Ceres. According to the sheriff’s office, technicians determined that the device was an improvised hand...
CERES, CA
FOX40

Fairfield car crash starts grass fire

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle accident involving a rolled over car on Wednesday started a grass fire in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. The crash occurred along Ranch Solano Parkway near St Andrews Road, according to the fire department, where the vehicle rolled over onto an electrical box.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Plea for tips in Oakland slaying of delivery driver

OAKLAND, Calif. - Lion dancers and drummers ushered in good luck and fortune Wednesday for a new police captain assigned to Oakland's Chinatown and downtown. But there also was heartache and pain as a woman who wished to be identified only as Judy mourned the loss of her boyfriend, Patrick Kon Woo Fung.
OAKLAND, CA
California Civic

Stockton Police Dept: Help us locate Hoa

On 07/19/22, Hoa Thi Tran walked away from her family business in the 600 blk of N. Center St. She was last seen walking westbound on Park St. Hoa was wearing a blue hat, burgundy shirt, & purple pants. Hoa speaks Vietnamese. Please call SPD if located.
STOCKTON, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Update: Woman Found in Hotel was Victim of a Homicide

MODESTO – Police say the woman found in a Best Western Hotel late Wednesday morning was the victim of a homicide. At about 11:00am, hotel staff called police after locating a deceased woman in a hotel room. Investigators were soon called to the location where they spent most of the afternoon working.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Explosions erupt from Roseville structure fire

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday evening, the Roseville Fire Department reported that they responded to a large commercial fire in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:16 p.m., to find an active fire taking place inside of a party supply and rental business...
ROSEVILLE, CA
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of killing lover by setting his tent on fire after seeing him with another woman

STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A homeless woman was taken into custody for allegedly killing her lover by setting his tent on fire. According to the Stockton Police Department, on July 7 at around 5:30 p.m., a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were inside a tent at Airport Way and Mormon Slough when the suspect allegedly lit the tent and the two victims on fire. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but the male died from his wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Alameda police officer saves baby’s life

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, some quick actions by first responders saved a baby’s life. Doctors say the steps taken at that critical moment in time essential were as the baby had stopped breathing. It was Saturday afternoon in a Target parking lot in Alameda....
CBS Sacramento

Bomb Squad Investigates Improvised Hand Grenade Found Near Ceres

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a suspicious device was found in unincorporated Ceres on Wednesday morning. The scene was along the 4500 block of E. Redwood Road. Stan County EOD technicians are currently on-scene investigating a suspicious device located in the 4500 block of E Redwood Rd in unincorporated Ceres. Please avoid the area while law enforcement is rendering the device safe. — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) July 20, 2022 An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to the scene to deal with the device and it has since been rendered safe. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the device was an improvised hand grenade. No suspect information was available. E. Redwood Road between Faith Home and Washington roads was blocked for a time but is now back open.  
CERES, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Body of baby thrown away at Lodi funeral home

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of a 21-week-old stillborn baby are heartbroken after learning over the weekend that their daughter’s remains were disposed of. On Monday, Marijo Planas and Everardo Alex Munoz were supposed to lay their daughter Amiliana Rose to rest. Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in...
LODI, CA
FOX40

2-year-old struck in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers are currently investigating a collision involving a child and vehicle in North Sacramento. The collision occurred after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way and the pedestrian involved was a 2-year-old girl. Officers said that the child was […]
KRON4 News

Oakland woman goes missing for second time in 3 months

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Wednesday morning. Baozhu Guan, 70, also went missing in early May. Guan is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer’s, OPD said. She was last seen at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard.
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Lodi police search landfill, say remains of stillborn baby thrown away at Lodi funeral home were not found

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is working to figure out why a stillborn baby's remains were thrown away at a funeral home. Monday night, police told KCRA 3 video footage from the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home shows two employees: one employee is in a different part of the building while the other employee is the only person seen throwing away the container with the remains in it.
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield fire displaces 4 and a dog

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters in Fairfield responded to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Garfield Street. The fire resulted in the displacement of four individuals and a dog being displaced. Firefighters arrived at the fire around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and saw flames burning on the back and side of the home.  […]

