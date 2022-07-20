Fetus taken from Lodi funeral home, thrown away

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a suspicious device was found in unincorporated Ceres on Wednesday morning. The scene was along the 4500 block of E. Redwood Road. Stan County EOD technicians are currently on-scene investigating a suspicious device located in the 4500 block of E Redwood Rd in unincorporated Ceres. Please avoid the area while law enforcement is rendering the device safe. — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) July 20, 2022 An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to the scene to deal with the device and it has since been rendered safe. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the device was an improvised hand grenade. No suspect information was available. E. Redwood Road between Faith Home and Washington roads was blocked for a time but is now back open.

CERES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO