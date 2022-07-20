ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday

By Carly Laing
 1 day ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The summer edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week starts Thursday, and the city kicked off the event with a preview party Tuesday night.

Around 50 restaurants, food trucks, bars and coffee shops are participating. Proceeds benefit Feed Bham, a program by the Grace Klein Community that assists residents facing food insecurity.

Birmingham Restaurant Week organizer Audrey Pannell said it’s a great way to support local businesses and give back to a great cause.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to try a new restaurant or to revisit one of their favorites that they haven’t been to in a while. It’s affordable. You can get two, three and four course meals at fine dining restaurants from $5 to $50 with $5 increments,” Pannell said.

Birmingham Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, July 30.

