Wicomico County, MD

Republican candidates waiting for final outcome for Wicomico County Executive seat

By Deja Parker
WMDT.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – There’s a battle for the Wicomico County Executive spot. As of right now, Julie Giordano is holding the lead...

www.wmdt.com

WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Executive race unofficial results

WICOMICO CO., Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Wicomico County Executive race. In the Republican race, Julie Giordano is in the lead with a total of 53.75% of the votes, with John Psota at 46.25%, with 100% of precincts reporting. Democrat Ernest Davis is unopposed with...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Unofficial results for Dorchester Co. State’s Attorney

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Unofficial results for the Dorchester County State’s Attorney race are coming in. In the Republican race, Amanda Leonard is currently leading with 54.5% of the votes, with Molly Fox at 33% and Kenneth Thalheimer at 12%. In the Democratic race, Kisha Petticolas sits at...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sterling crushes Fritz in States Attorney race

Leonardtown, MD- Jaymi Sterling prevailed in the Republican Primary over incumbent Richard Fritz in the 2022 St.Mary’s County States Attorney race. While the results are unofficial until certified in mid-August, Sterling cruised to a 71% victory as of 10 pm on the election night. There were roughly 2500 Republican mail-in ballots. Mathematically, Fritz cannot win.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
County
Wicomico County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
WMDT.com

Candidates running for Somerset County Sheriff share last minute thoughts this MD Primary Election day

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md.- Tuesday, voters were heading to the polls for Maryland’s Primary election. There are two candidates going head to head to try and win this seat. Incumbent Sheriff Ronnie Howard is one of those candidates. He has been in the role as Somerset County Sheriff since 2014. He says on this election day he is nervous, but he knows over the years he’s worked very hard as Sheriff, and prior to that as Chief Deputy. Sheriff Howard says if he is reelected he wants to continue to see the office grow. “We recently completed a strategic plan for the office for years 2023 to 2027,” Sheriff Howard said. “A lot of great things we have planned and just recently added some additional school resource officers, I want to continue working and serving the people of Somerset.”
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary Results, Wicomico County Races

Results were unofficial as of early Wednesday morning and included ballots cast at the polls and from early voting. Mailed-in ballots are still to be counted. Julie Giordiano, hoping to become Wicomico County Executive, holds a lead over acting County Executive John Psota in the Republican Primary, just under 54-percent to 46-percent.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Local residents voice concerns ahead of Maryland Primary Election

SALISBURY, Md. – July 19th is Maryland’s Primary Election. Voters have been heading to the polls all day long. At the Wicomico County Civic Center, many voters cast their ballots, which was just one polling location across the state. There’s still plenty of time to come out and make your choices in the republican and democratic races. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote. Locals share their concerns ahead of the Primary Election:
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Worcester CO Sheriff Crisafulli happy with election results, as he comes on top

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- After Tuesday’s Primary Election results, Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli was honored to see the votes as results showed in his favor. The unofficial results showed that incumbent Matt Crisafulli received over 87% of the votes with his opponent Jeffrey Buhrt at roughly 12%. Sheriff Crisafulli said he was honored to see those votes for him coming in. And, he’s proud of the commitment he’s put in with his team and he’s looking forward to what comes next. “I worked extremely hard, I’ve been out in the community, I’ve been working with our constituents, I’ve been answering their questions, and I’ve been working as hard as I possibly can,” Crisafulli said. “And, I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can for Worcester County. I owe it to them because they have been very good to me.”
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

City of Cambridge accepting mayoral candidates

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge mayoral election is just weeks away. So far 3 people have petitioned to seek the position. With only 1 qualified right now and the other 2 are still being evaluated. The deadline to request candidacy is July 27th. Officials tell us as they continue to strengthen the community, its important to make your voice heard because this is a vital community role.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Worcester Co. Sheriff’s race unofficial results

WORCESTER CO, Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Worcester County Sheriff’s race. Incumbent Matthew Crisafulli is in the lead with 87.5% of the votes, with Jeffrey Buhrt at 12.5%. 95% of precincts are reporting. Results are as of 11:30 p.m. on July 19 – we...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Residents of Lothian, MD filing petition urging county to re-examine special exception zoning permit issued over half a century ago

On Thursday, residents from Lothian, Maryland, filed a petition urging Anne Arundel County to re-examine a special exception zoning permit issued to Westport Reclamation, a sand and gravel reclamation site located on Sands Road in Lothian. The special exception permit was issued in 1967, has never been renewed or reviewed,...
LOTHIAN, MD
WMDT.com

Chesapeake Shipbuilding to receive $1.1 million grant

SALISBURY, Md. – Congressman Andy Harris announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1,114,539 grant to Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury. We’re told this funding will be used to support the purchases of a CNC Messer System Plasma Table, a 30-ton mobile travelift crane, and...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Cooling center to open in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department is opening a cooling center at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. The center will be opened in the Danang Room on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Masks are preferred but not required. Residents will need to bring their own mask, food, beverages, and medications. Pets are allowed but will be sheltered separately by Animal Control at the Humane Sociey and returned to the owner before the cooling center closes for the day.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

More Candidates File In Berlin Council Race

BERLIN – This fall’s municipal election will feature at least two contested races, as two more candidates have filed in recent weeks. Last week, incumbent Berlin Councilman Dean Burrell filed to retain his District 4 seat. In June, Adrian Bowen filed for the at-large position. They join a growing list of candidates — Steve Green in District 1 (incumbent Councilman Troy Purnell is not seeking re-election), Burrell and Tony Weeg in District 4, and Bowen and Councilman Jay Knerr in the at-large district — eager to represent the town. The filing deadline for the Oct. 4 election is Sept. 2.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Cooling stations announced for Somerset Co. residents

SOMERSET CO., Md. – Several cooling centers are scheduled to open in Somerset County for residents who need relief from the heat over the coming days. The Princess Anne Library and Crisfield Library will be open from 10 a.m. until 6:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 19 The county with the scarcest supply of crab cakes? Oh Caroline and hitting Market Street Public House in Denton

On the 19th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, it was time to head east again toward Ocean City for more beach time and the most difficult county to find a decent crab cake in the state of Maryland. Not a lot of municipalities in Caroline County but we found a good ‘cake and a world-class burger on the way to the Boardwalk at the Market Street Public House.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD

