Republican candidates waiting for final outcome for Wicomico County Executive seat

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md.- Tuesday, voters were heading to the polls for Maryland’s Primary election. There are two candidates going head to head to try and win this seat. Incumbent Sheriff Ronnie Howard is one of those candidates. He has been in the role as Somerset County Sheriff since 2014. He says on this election day he is nervous, but he knows over the years he’s worked very hard as Sheriff, and prior to that as Chief Deputy. Sheriff Howard says if he is reelected he wants to continue to see the office grow. “We recently completed a strategic plan for the office for years 2023 to 2027,” Sheriff Howard said. “A lot of great things we have planned and just recently added some additional school resource officers, I want to continue working and serving the people of Somerset.”

SOMERSET COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO