Fire destroys home in Raywood

Firefighters from three Liberty County departments were called to a house fire on FM 770 South in Raywood around noon Tuesday, July 19. The owner of the property, Joyce Jones, escaped the fire as two deputy constables from Liberty County Pct. 2 arrived on the scene, and was attempting to reenter...
Just before 11:30 am Wednesday North Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire with possible four persons trapped on Crockett Forest Drive near Cut and Shoot. Units arrived to find a mobile home fully involved in flames. Additional tankers were called and additional help came from Caney Creek and East Montgomery County Fire Departments. It was determined that all occupants did escape the home safely. MCHD Medics stood by assisting firefighters in cooling off. It is unknown the cause of the blaze, however, a Montgomery County Assistant Fire Marshal is on the scene to investigate. The call came in just as the thermometer hit 100 degrees. Fire crews will remain on the scene for the next few hours checking for hotspots and cleaning up.
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The hot, dry weather made it a tough day for Port Arthur firefighters. They spent more than two and a half hours battling a grassfire burning along Highway 87 near the Intracoastal bridge. Some call it South Gulfway Drive. Firefighters responded to the fire around...
Authorities are investigating two accidents that occurred on the Grand Parkway (I-99) Friday morning, killing two people and sending one person to a Houston-area trauma center. The first accident happened around 5:41 a.m. involving a southbound 2021 Dodge 3500 Dually carrying two persons. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of...
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - Almost a year ago, Mary Cormier was headed home from College Station and got a call about a dog with a broken leg on the side of the road. The dog, Ranger, was hit by a car while roaming around like he was used to. Cormier said Ranger had been homeless for seven years and was in desperate need of a better life.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A man shot and killed July 15 following an argument at a Montgomery County gas station has been identified as Mitchell Allen Weemes. Weemes, 24 of Pinehurst, died on the scene. Daniel David-Joseph Ryan III, 22, of Magnolia, has...
BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks. A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.
We've learned that water did get into a few homes after a Lower Neches Valley Authority canal spilled water into a northwest Beaumont neighborhood on Thursday. The water also flooded streets and ditches. KFDM 6 News is reporting that water entered five house. Beaumont Police said a wall of the...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are reaching out to the public to find out who shot more than 20 rounds of gunfire in a residential area early Friday morning. Officers said it happened while they were responding to a call for service around 1:15 a.m. They were in front of the Plymouth Village apartment located at 5080 Helbig Road, according to a news release.
At 10:15 AM a report of a motorcycle crash came into dispatchers. An off-duty firefighter was first on the scene and initiated CPR. When medics arrived they pronounced the motorcyclist deceased. DPS investigated the crash and according to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling at a speed of close to 100 mph when he rear-ended a Ford Explorer. The couple in the Ford thought they had blown out a tire until they pulled over and realized what had happened. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male who has not been identified is 29 years old from New Caney, The male and female in the SUV were not injured.
Across the river from Orange, in the area called “East Orange,” was a wooden trestle bridge called “The Mile Bridge,” because its length was about a mile. It crossed over the canal that was dredged when the highway was built, and the steel bridge was constructed over the river at the end of Green Avenue. The canal was between six- and 12-feet deep and ran the length of the bridge on both sides.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A man shot and injured by police during a welfare check at a Magnolia-area hotel July 15 has been identified as Eric Zuniga Vega Jr. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Spencer said Vega, 23, is facing a charge...
HOUSTON - Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said. The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A heartbroken family in Conroe is hoping to find the person who stole their father's trailer full of their loved ones' cherished items. Only on ABC13, Taylor Reichstein said the trailer stolen overnight is much more than that. "You're not just taking the belongings of my...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The person found inside a trash can in the Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday night has now been identified. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office confirms it was 31-year-old Shelby Vercher. Her cause of death hasn't been determined. As of Friday evening, Houston police representatives would not...
A 42-year-old man from Orange that was stopped due to reckless driving reportedly told police he had never been that drunk before. Juan Carlos Perez Ramirez was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. The charge stems from a May...
Police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting in Acres Homes that put another man in the hospital on the Fourth of July, according to the Houston Police Department. The hospitalized man is expected to survive, according to the department. The suspect is described by police as...
215PM-East Montgomery County, Caney Creek, and North Montgomery County Fire units have contained the wildfire on the end of Rutherford Road has been brought under control. The Texas Forest Service is en route to reinforce the fire line with a dozer.
ORANGE, Texas — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon. It happened in the 2000 block of Havens Road at Ella Lane around 4:30 p.m. One person was shot multiple times, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Texas are looking for Imani Stephens, 11, last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 22 in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive. Stephens is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 111 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen...
IN SHELTER – A370672. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 07/22/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
Comments / 0