Maryland State

State Senate District 38 results

By Sarah Ash
 1 day ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Election numbers are coming in for the Maryland...

Unofficial results for Md. Attorney General

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Attorney General’s race in Maryland. In the Republican race, Michael Anthony Peroutka is in the lead with 58% of the vote, while Jim Shalleck has nearly 42% of the vote. In the Democratic race, Anthony Brown is in...
Md. Governor Race unofficial results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Results are rolling in for the Maryland Governor’s Race. As of 11:24 p.m., results reported are only from early voting. Votes for the Republican candidates are as follows:. Dan Cox: 118,009 (56.37%) Robin Ficker: 4,478 (2.14%) Kelly Schulz: 84,101 (40.17%) Joe Werner: 2,764 (1.32%) Votes...
Dan Cox wins Republican primary for Maryland Governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Dan Cox, a Far-right Marylander endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary for Maryland governor. Unofficial results show that Cox took 56% of the vote, with Kelly Shulz in second place with 40%. As of 11:30 p.m., the Democratic race had not...
Md. Comptroller race unofficial results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Results are coming for the Maryland Comptroller’s race. Republican candidate Barry Glassman, who is unopposed, has received 169,207 votes. Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman is in the lead with 63.73% of the vote (total of 199,858), with Timothy Adams receiving 36.27% of the vote (total of 113,738).
“Obviously, it’s time for me to take a break and retire:” Eckardt reacts to MD Senate race election results

MARYLAND- 47 ABC caught up with candidate Addie Eckardt to speak about the Maryland State Senate Race District 37. Incumbent Eckardt has been a member of the Senate since 2015. In this year’s election, her challenger was Delegate Johnny Mautz and, after Tuesday, Mautz took over 75% of the votes. Eckardt said during the election she knew the results weren’t going to be good and that they were striking. She adds that even if the loss is painful- there are a lot of opportunities for new adventures. “I just want to say thank you to everyone that I worked with, that I’ve gotten to know, lessons learned, stories shared, lots of support for good bad and indifferent,” Sen. Eckardt, said. “I’m appreciative and honored to have served the citizens of Maryland and my role and to have served the Eastern Shore in particularly the 37th Legislative District, but obviously it’s time for me to take a break and retire.”
Local residents voice concerns ahead of Maryland Primary Election

SALISBURY, Md. – July 19th is Maryland’s Primary Election. Voters have been heading to the polls all day long. At the Wicomico County Civic Center, many voters cast their ballots, which was just one polling location across the state. There’s still plenty of time to come out and make your choices in the republican and democratic races. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote. Locals share their concerns ahead of the Primary Election:
Primary Election Day

SALISBURY, Md. – July 19th is Maryland’s Primary Election. Voters have been heading to the polls all day long. At the Wicomico County Civic Center, many voters cast their ballots, which was just one polling location across the state. There’s still plenty of time to come out and make your choices in the republican and democratic races. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote. While we will start to get some results after the polls close it could be some time before we have final results. You can follow updates on 47ABC.com.
Candidates running for Somerset County Sheriff share last minute thoughts this MD Primary Election day

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md.- Tuesday, voters were heading to the polls for Maryland’s Primary election. There are two candidates going head to head to try and win this seat. Incumbent Sheriff Ronnie Howard is one of those candidates. He has been in the role as Somerset County Sheriff since 2014. He says on this election day he is nervous, but he knows over the years he’s worked very hard as Sheriff, and prior to that as Chief Deputy. Sheriff Howard says if he is reelected he wants to continue to see the office grow. “We recently completed a strategic plan for the office for years 2023 to 2027,” Sheriff Howard said. “A lot of great things we have planned and just recently added some additional school resource officers, I want to continue working and serving the people of Somerset.”
Delaware ACLU to host voter education workshops

DELAWARE- Delaware’s Primaries are just over a month away, and advocacy groups are looking to boost turn out while informing voters about all of the candidates. The Delaware ACLU will be hosting Voter education workshops in lower Delaware beginning on the 26th and looking to expand statewide. The workshops...
Gun rights groups file lawsuit to halt new law in Delaware

Gun rights groups and sports clubs in Delaware have filed a lawsuit against the Carney Administration arguing a new law violates the constitution. Legislation recently signed into law by Governor Carney that bans assault-style weapons in the State of Delaware is now being challenged legally, as gun rights groups Wednesday filed a lawsuit in an effort to halt the new measure which they feel violates their constitutional right to bear arms.
Tri-City Little League Crowned Maryland State Champs

BERLIN, MD- Tri-City Little League are the New Maryland State Champions. They beat South County 5-0 in the state title game to continue their undefeated streak. the girls weren’t too challenged in today’s championship game and now will be heading to the regionals in Pennsylvania facing their state champs.
United States Geological Survey takes flight in Milton

DELAWARE – If you live in the First State and see a helicopter flying through the skies carrying a strange looking piece of equipment, don’t be alarmed. Scientists are using it to collect some important information about water in Delaware. Studying the Delaware Bay. The United States Geological...
