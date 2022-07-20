Md. Comptroller race unofficial results

MARYLAND – On Wednesday, the Tim Adams for Comptroller campaign conceded the Democratic primary election to opponent Delegate Brooke Lierman. “Although this is not the result we hoped for, I want to congratulate Delegate Brooke Lierman on a well-fought campaign and victory. Brooke is a skilled and thoughtful leader who is poised to break barriers as our first female Comptroller, and that should make all of us proud,” said Mayor Tim Adams. “We must now unite around Brooke and all our nominees to ensure Democratic victories up and down the ballot in November.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO