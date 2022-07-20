ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Md. Comptroller race unofficial results

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – Results are coming for the Maryland Comptroller’s race. Republican candidate Barry Glassman, who...

www.wmdt.com

Unofficial results for Md. Attorney General

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Attorney General’s race in Maryland. In the Republican race, Michael Anthony Peroutka is in the lead with 58% of the vote, while Jim Shalleck has nearly 42% of the vote. In the Democratic race, Anthony Brown is in...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Adams concedes to Lierman in Md. Comptroller’s race

MARYLAND – On Wednesday, the Tim Adams for Comptroller campaign conceded the Democratic primary election to opponent Delegate Brooke Lierman. “Although this is not the result we hoped for, I want to congratulate Delegate Brooke Lierman on a well-fought campaign and victory. Brooke is a skilled and thoughtful leader who is poised to break barriers as our first female Comptroller, and that should make all of us proud,” said Mayor Tim Adams. “We must now unite around Brooke and all our nominees to ensure Democratic victories up and down the ballot in November.”
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on voting results: 'The vote was for change'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's primary election brought change from state leadership to the city. Lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the results. As of Thursday morning, Ivan Bates leads the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. "55 years, you change...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

State Senate District 38 results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Election numbers are coming in for the Maryland State Senate District 38. Republican candidate and incumbent Mary Beth Carozza: 8,814 100%. These results are unofficial – we will update this article with the latest numbers as they come in.
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary Results: Worcester County Races

Maryland Primary Election results as of now include turnout at the polls as well as early voting, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted. Democratic County Commissioner Diana Purnell held a comfortable lead over challenger Catherine Freeman in the 2nd District. In the 3rd District Republican primary, Eric Fiori held...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
wdac.com

Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
MARYLAND STATE
wdac.com

High Demand In Maryland For Handguns/Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Demand is surging for concealed carry permits in Maryland following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The Washington Post reported that Maryland State Police have received 11 times the usual number of permit applications. The surge comes after Gov. Larry Hogan brought the state in line with the high court’s ruling on June 23. Hogan directed State Police on July 5 to suspend Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns. The Supreme Court had struck down a similar law in New York. One Maryland gun shop owner said he’s sold out of 9mm semi-automatic handguns that are popular for concealed carry.
MARYLAND STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Tropical Storm Agnes: 50 years later, still the biggest story I ever covered

I learned a lot from Tropical Storm Agnes, arguably the most impactful storm to hit the Chesapeake Bay in the several thousand years the current estuary has existed. Not least among those lessons was the importance of timing. Agnes struck 50 years ago this June, before I had worked on the Baltimore Sun long enough to even get my name on the front page stories I wrote about the storm. I wasn’t assigned them because of my reportorial skills; I had a big GMC pickup with enough clearance to traverse flooded roads.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Local residents voice concerns ahead of Maryland Primary Election

SALISBURY, Md. – July 19th is Maryland’s Primary Election. Voters have been heading to the polls all day long. At the Wicomico County Civic Center, many voters cast their ballots, which was just one polling location across the state. There’s still plenty of time to come out and make your choices in the republican and democratic races. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote. Locals share their concerns ahead of the Primary Election:
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 election results: Baltimore City State's Attorney Democratic primary

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. As numbers first started coming in to the 11 Newsroom, Democratic challenger Ivan Bates held an early lead over incumbent Marilyn Mosby, who was in second, and challenger Thiru Vignarajah, who was in third.
BALTIMORE, MD
travelyouman.com

WMDT.com

Gun rights groups file lawsuit to halt new law in Delaware

Gun rights groups and sports clubs in Delaware have filed a lawsuit against the Carney Administration arguing a new law violates the constitution. Legislation recently signed into law by Governor Carney that bans assault-style weapons in the State of Delaware is now being challenged legally, as gun rights groups Wednesday filed a lawsuit in an effort to halt the new measure which they feel violates their constitutional right to bear arms.
DELAWARE STATE

