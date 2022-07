On July 16, 2022, at approximately 2:05 PM, the Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to a male who was swimming in the area just south of the FM 1097 bridge near the Bentwater Subdivision. The caller stated the male had jumped off his pontoon boat to swim and as the boat drifted further away he began to struggle. The caller then reported they lost sight of the male and immediately called 911. Family members of the male jumped into the water and located the victim, pulling him onto the boat.

