Beggs, OK

Beggs Residents Concerned About Issues With City's Water Supply

By McKenzie Gladney
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
People in Beggs are fed up with issues with their water supply.

The mayor of Beggs said the water system is a result of being a small town with limited resources.

But, residents said this has been going on for too long and they want the water issues fixed.

“Every day we don’t know if our water is going to come on," said Megan Terry, who's lived in Beggs for five years.

People in Beggs said that uncertainty has become routine, along with the brown cloudy water that they just don’t feel comfortable drinking.

“Not once, I’ve never drank my water," said Dave Corley. Corley buys bottled water to bathe, cook and clean.

“65, 80 dollars a month for water on top of my 100-120 water bill," said Corley.

Beggs Mayor Jacob Branson said the water is safe to drink.

“All the test we’ve sent off to DEQ have all been in compliance – we’ve had no bad test come back," said Mayor Branson.

Residents said in the past they’ve been left in the dark about what’s going on with the water, because they didn’t hear from the city.

Mayor Branson said their new notification system will send a text, email and call landlines.

“We will make sure we are communicating better and being able to give a notification out to the public that this issue is going on and this is our plan to fix it," said the mayor.

Branson also said he’s working on a plan to re-finance a wastewater plant which would bring in more money for the city to fix things.

“We have an engineer coming – if that goes through, I promise if we stick together, we’ll get through this and be able to make some really big repairs," said Mayor Branson.

