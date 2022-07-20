Unofficial results for Md. Attorney General

BOWIE, Md. -- Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot did not concede the Democratic primary for governor Tuesday night despite being significantly behind in votes.He told WJZ he is counting on mail-in ballots and estimates there are several hundred thousand of them. They cannot be counted until Thursday. "Elect someone like myself who actually is going to create a competent state government and doesn't have this kind of train wreck of an inability to count the ballots in a prompt, accurate way," he said.Franchot also addressed supporters and told them to be patient. "To our opposition, make sure you don't celebrate too early,"...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO