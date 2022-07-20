ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unofficial results for Md. Attorney General

By Sarah Ash
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Attorney General’s race in Maryland. In the Republican race,...

Adams concedes to Lierman in Md. Comptroller’s race

MARYLAND – On Wednesday, the Tim Adams for Comptroller campaign conceded the Democratic primary election to opponent Delegate Brooke Lierman. “Although this is not the result we hoped for, I want to congratulate Delegate Brooke Lierman on a well-fought campaign and victory. Brooke is a skilled and thoughtful leader who is poised to break barriers as our first female Comptroller, and that should make all of us proud,” said Mayor Tim Adams. “We must now unite around Brooke and all our nominees to ensure Democratic victories up and down the ballot in November.”
MARYLAND STATE
Mail-in ballot counting begins in Maryland with some races undecided

BALTIMORE -- Elections workers across Maryland began counting thousands of mail-in ballots Thursday morning, two days after the primary election. By law, the ballot counting process could not begin any earlier after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a measure to do so out of concerns surrounding election security.In Baltimore City, elections chief Armstead Jones said things were going smoothly. He said elections workers would likely work until 6 p.m. each day and may take a break on Sunday."Normally this process can go three weeks, but I don't think it will go three weeks because of the low turnout," Jones told WJZ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Md. Governor Race unofficial results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Results are rolling in for the Maryland Governor’s Race. As of 11:24 p.m., results reported are only from early voting. Votes for the Republican candidates are as follows:. Dan Cox: 118,009 (56.37%) Robin Ficker: 4,478 (2.14%) Kelly Schulz: 84,101 (40.17%) Joe Werner: 2,764 (1.32%) Votes...
MARYLAND STATE
Brown starts with sizable lead in Attorney General's race; O'Malley remains 'cautiously optimistic'

BALTIMORE -- Congressman Anthony Brown has a good head start in the Democratic race for Maryland Attorney General.With about 192,000 early votes counted and 36% of precincts reporting, Brown has about 60% of the vote compared to Katie Curran O'Malley's 40%.Brown, who represents Maryland's 4th congressional district, previously served as lieutenant governor under O'Malley's husband, Martin O'Malley.And her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., served as Maryland Attorney General from 1987 to 2007.O'Malley was both an assistant state's attorney in Baltimore County and an associate judge for the First District Court of Maryland.In a statement, O'Malley said she's "cautiously optimistic" with...
MARYLAND STATE
Annapolis, MD
Maryland Government
Maryland State
Mail-in ballot canvassing starts in Maryland. What does that mean?

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Campaigns across the state will be watching closely Thursday as local election boards start counting tens of thousands of mail ballots. In several close races across...
MARYLAND STATE
Down but not out: Franchot urges patience as votes counted in Democratic primary

BOWIE, Md. -- Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot did not concede the Democratic primary for governor Tuesday night despite being significantly behind in votes.He told WJZ he is counting on mail-in ballots and estimates there are several hundred thousand of them. They cannot be counted until Thursday. "Elect someone like myself who actually is going to create a competent state government and doesn't have this kind of train wreck of an inability to count the ballots in a prompt, accurate way," he said.Franchot also addressed supporters and told them to be patient. "To our opposition, make sure you don't celebrate too early,"...
MARYLAND STATE
State Senate District 38 results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Election numbers are coming in for the Maryland State Senate District 38. Republican candidate and incumbent Mary Beth Carozza: 8,814 100%. These results are unofficial – we will update this article with the latest numbers as they come in.
MARYLAND STATE
High Demand In Maryland For Handguns/Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Demand is surging for concealed carry permits in Maryland following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The Washington Post reported that Maryland State Police have received 11 times the usual number of permit applications. The surge comes after Gov. Larry Hogan brought the state in line with the high court’s ruling on June 23. Hogan directed State Police on July 5 to suspend Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns. The Supreme Court had struck down a similar law in New York. One Maryland gun shop owner said he’s sold out of 9mm semi-automatic handguns that are popular for concealed carry.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
MARYLAND STATE
Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has made it abundantly clear that he won’t be supporting his party’s representative in the upcoming gubernatorial election. Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (R) upset Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (R) in Tuesday’s primary election and Governor Hogan seems content to take his ball and go home. “Trump lost Republicans the White House, the House, and the Senate,” Governor Hogan … Continue reading "Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant" The post Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
2022 election results: Maryland state Senate races

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. Check back often for election results for the statewide primary elections for Maryland state Senate races. Don't see election results? Tap here. Don't have our app? Download it...
MARYLAND STATE
Gun rights groups file lawsuit to halt new law in Delaware

Gun rights groups and sports clubs in Delaware have filed a lawsuit against the Carney Administration arguing a new law violates the constitution. Legislation recently signed into law by Governor Carney that bans assault-style weapons in the State of Delaware is now being challenged legally, as gun rights groups Wednesday filed a lawsuit in an effort to halt the new measure which they feel violates their constitutional right to bear arms.
DELAWARE STATE
Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent Pilot Program in Baltimore County

ANNAPOLIS, MD—On June 6, 2022, the District Court in Baltimore County launched an E-rent Pilot Program allowing landlords with property in Baltimore County to electronically file failure to pay rent documents into the court. Landlords and management companies who typically file multiple complaints at one time have the ability to e-file their documents using certified bulk filing service providers. A … Continue reading "Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent Pilot Program in Baltimore County" The post Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent Pilot Program in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Primary Election Day

SALISBURY, Md. – July 19th is Maryland’s Primary Election. Voters have been heading to the polls all day long. At the Wicomico County Civic Center, many voters cast their ballots, which was just one polling location across the state. There’s still plenty of time to come out and make your choices in the republican and democratic races. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote. While we will start to get some results after the polls close it could be some time before we have final results. You can follow updates on 47ABC.com.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

