KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Cle Elum and Roslyn police officers are searching for two suspects in connection with a series of pickup truck thefts in Upper Kittitas County. 39-year-old Jesse Chenoweth and 33-year-old Keeley Wolfe of North Bend are suspected in several thefts of early 2000s Ford Super Duty trucks (F250, F350 and F450), along with other possibly related crimes. In some cases, pickups that were recently stolen and then recovered have been targeted again.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO