Neil Parrott wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the hearing Thursday by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot (all times local): 10:05 p.m. The Jan. 6 committee has shown part of a video statement prepared for Donald Trump to give from the White House Rose Garden as rioters raged at the Capitol. And he’s heard saying in the script of what he was supposed to follow: “I am asking you to leave the Capitol Hill region NOW and go home in a peaceful way.” But the president didn’t actually say that. Instead he repeated baseless claims of voter fraud without condemning the violence by his supporters in Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO