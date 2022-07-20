ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Neil Parrott wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District.

 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Neil Parrott wins Republican nomination...

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Democratic political newcomer Wes Moore jumps to an early lead in Maryland gubernatorial primary: Live Results

Maryland is holding closely watched gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday. Polls in the state closed at 8 p.m. ET. Per Maryland law, election workers cannot start counting mail-in ballots until Thursday. Since there are at least 150,000 ballots that will not be processed until Thursday at the earliest, several races will likely not be be called on Election Day.
MARYLAND STATE
Heather Mizeur wins Maryland House Democratic nod to face GOP Rep. Andy Harris

Heather Mizeur won the Democratic primary for Maryland’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, positioning herself for an uphill battle to unseat GOP Rep. Andy Harris in November. Mizeur, a former state legislator, defeated David Harden, an ex-Foreign Service officer, to be the Democratic nominee for the Eastern Shore-centered district....
MARYLAND STATE
Trump blasts 'Shutdown RINO' Larry Hogan on eve of Maryland primary

Former President Donald Trump blasted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), and his preferred candidate to replace him, on the eve of Maryland's gubernatorial primary. The former president, using invective he has frequently directed at Hogan, called the Maryland governor a "RINO," or Republican in name only, on Monday and blasted him for implementing statewide lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump also took a swipe at Hogan-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, calling the former secretary of Maryland's Department of Commerce a "RINO" as well.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland voters hit polls for Congress, governor primary races

July 19 (UPI) -- Maryland voters hit the polls Tuesday in a primary election to nominate candidates for the state's governor and Congress. It is the only state holding a primary election in July as the election was rescheduled from June 28 because of lawsuits over Maryland's new congressional maps. Polls will close at 8 p.m. local time.
MARYLAND STATE
Tuesday’s Maryland primary fights have a little bit of everything

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... It’s Primary Day in Maryland. ... National average gas prices drop below $4.50 a gallon. ... The House votes to codify same-sex marriage. ... Former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and National Security Council aide Matthew Pottinger are expected to testify at Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing. ... And Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial begins.
MARYLAND STATE
Live updates | Lawmakers hold Trump 'responsible' for Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the hearing Thursday by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot (all times local): 10:05 p.m. The Jan. 6 committee has shown part of a video statement prepared for Donald Trump to give from the White House Rose Garden as rioters raged at the Capitol. And he’s heard saying in the script of what he was supposed to follow: “I am asking you to leave the Capitol Hill region NOW and go home in a peaceful way.” But the president didn’t actually say that. Instead he repeated baseless claims of voter fraud without condemning the violence by his supporters in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC

