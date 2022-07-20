Neil Parrott wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District.

Former President Donald Trump blasted Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), and his preferred candidate to replace him, on the eve of Maryland's gubernatorial primary. The former president, using invective he has frequently directed at Hogan, called the Maryland governor a "RINO," or Republican in name only, on Monday and blasted him for implementing statewide lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump also took a swipe at Hogan-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, calling the former secretary of Maryland's Department of Commerce a "RINO" as well.
Comments / 0