Recently, we have had numerous “Grandparent Scam” incidents in our jurisdiction. This scam occurs when a caller contacts an elderly victim and advises that their grandchild was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident, arrested, and requires money for bail. The caller will then advise the victim on how much money is required to post bail for the grandchild and will coordinate a transfer of the money; either in person, through a postal service, or through a wire transfer. Unfortunately, we have had cases where the victims completed the transaction and did not realize it was a scam until afterwards. In other cases we have prevented the transaction/meet up from ever occurring due to our involvement or have arrested the currier.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO