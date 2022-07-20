Ocean City Police Searching for Suspects Wanted for Vehicle Burglaries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection to the alleged gunpoint rape at SEPTA’s Snyder Station on Wednesday. Police say the person is currently being transported to the Special Victims Unit. CBS3 reached out to police to confirm whether the person in custody is the same as the suspect seen on surveillance video this week, but we haven’t heard back yet. Officials describe the suspect as a 5-foot-6, light-skinned male in his 20s. Police say the man raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO