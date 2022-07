MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department is asking residents to stay vigilant after a robbery Wednesday night. Police said that someone laid in wait on Frederick Street for a young man to get home. They then held a gun to the victim’s back, forced their way inside and stole several items before running to a vehicle police believe was waiting. Police haven’t released a description of who they’re looking for.

MCKEES ROCKS, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO