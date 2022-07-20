ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Berkeley Township Mayor Warns of Upcoming High Temperatures

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Berkeley Township Mayor Amato has issued a safety bulletin warning residents in...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

N.J. American Water adds 5 more counties to odd/even watering request

In an effort to adjust to increased water use during the heat wave that is hitting the state this week, New Jersey American Water is asking residents and businesses in five Central Jersey counties to voluntarily adopt odd/even watering restrictions. NJAW, the largest water utility in the state, serves approximately...
POLITICS
thesandpaper.net

Behind the Lighthouse Facelift: Paint That Breathes and More

The striking sight of the enshrouded, scaffold-surrounded Barnegat Lighthouse this summer may be rare in the future because the state’s plan is not to repeat the laborious repainting method anytime soon. New, more weather-resistant paint is behind that aim. So said project officials answering questions on the $1.3-million exterior...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
Berkeley Township, NJ
Government
New Jersey 101.5

Car hits dump truck in Garden State Parkway work zone

TOMS RIVER — A car slammed into a dump truck in a work zone on the Garden State Parkway late Wednesday night. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the dump truck was pulling from the center median into the southbound travel lanes south of Exit 89 for Route 70 in Toms River when it was struck by VW Touareg.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Senior Citizen
weatherboy.com

Severe Weather Threat Returns to the Northeast Thursday; New Jersey to Maine Under Elevated Tornado Risk

Atmospheric conditions are ripe for yet another severe weather threat in the northeast on Thursday, one of many severe weather events to unfold there this year. In addition to thunderstorms containing damaging wind gusts and large hail, there is also an elevated risk of tornadoes from northern New Jersey north and east through to northern New England. Scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing mainly damaging wind gusts appear likely over parts of the Northeast due to a variety of atmospheric ingredients coming together to spark another severe weather outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SPRING OAK ASSISTED LIVING FIRE

Monday morning, July 18, 2022 first responders were called to Spring Oak Assisted Living for a possible dryer fire. The fire was located in the third floor laundry room and was quickly knocked down. Please take this as a reminder that lint is extremely flammable. Simply cleaning the lint filter...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
oldbridge.com

CONSTRUCTION WORK UPDATE- COUNTY ROUTE 516 EASTBOUND DETOUR

Middlesex County is continuing construction of drainage improvements on County Route 516 between Gaub Road and White Oak Lane. Beginning on or about Tuesday, July 19, 2022, County Route 516 Eastbound direction will be detoured using Gaub Road, Throckmorton Lane and New Jersey State Highway Route 9 for a continual 3-week period, weather permitting. A temporary traffic signal will be located at the intersection of Guab Road and Throckmorton Lane. The contractor will be working an accelerated schedule of 6 days a week, 10-hour per day, to limit the detour disruption. Please direct any questions to the Lima Charlie Construction office at (833) 242-2427 attention Christopher White, Project Manager or Middlesex County Engineering at (732) 745-3283. For continual updates on this project follow us on Facebook, Twitter and at www.oldbridge.com/projects.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ university is shifting to a 4-day workweek year-round

LAKEWOOD — Wouldn't you love your job a bit more if Mondays didn't exist?. This fall, Lindsay Taft expects to scrap Monday from her workweek as an employee at Georgian Court University. Instead of working 35 hours total over the course of five days, she'll squeeze the same amount of work into four longer days.
COLLEGES
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Severe thunderstorms in today’s forecast with prolonged heat wave ahead

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued in 18 counties for threat of strong storms. ALSO: Water rescues reported as flash flooding traps drivers in cars. A round of strong thunderstorms in New Jersey Monday afternoon and Monday evening could bring gusty winds, flooding and downpours before an extended heat wave through the rest of the week with temperatures expected to climb to 90 degrees or higher across much of the state.
ENVIRONMENT
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: PEDIATRIC TRAUMA

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pediatric trauma incident at Pine Park baseball field. No additional information has been provided. Should more details become available we will update our page.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy