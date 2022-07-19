ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers reliever Devin Williams works scoreless inning in first career All-Star Game appearance

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago

The Airbender got its national spotlight in the 2022 All-Star Game.

Brewers reliever Devin Williams allowed a one-out single but handled the other three batters he faced in the seventh inning of the annual showcase at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, though the National League still lost to the American League, 3-2 .

Williams, making his first All-Star Game appearance, opened the inning by inducing a grounder to short from Santiago Espinal of the Toronto Blue Jays.

After laughing about the wild movement of Williams' famous "Airbender" changeup while chatting with the Fox broadcast crew over live mic, New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino reached out to poke an opposite-field single down the first-base line.

Boston's J.D. Martinez flailed wildly at two straight pitches and struck out against Williams for the second out, and Houston's Kyle Tucker popped out to foul territory near third base.

Williams was a late addition to the roster. Teammates Josh Hader and Corbin Burnes were named to the roster but bowed out in advance, though Burnes still attended the game in Los Angeles.

Burnes' college teammate at St. Mary's (California) College, Dodgers hurler Tony Gonsolin, was saddled with the loss when he surrendered back-to-back home runs in the fourth to Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton, accounting for the go-ahead runs.

It's the ninth straight win for the AL; Burnes worked two innings in last year's game and took the loss.

Williams has not allowed a run since May 10, working scoreless baseball over his last 26 games (24⅔ innings), with eight hits allowed, eight walks and 40 strikeouts in that stretch. He's recorded six saves and 23 holds in front of Hader at closer.

More: A rundown of Brewers (and Milwaukee Braves) players in the MLB all-star game (and how they did)

Other notes

Joe Davis, the 34-year-old who served as play-by-play announcer for the Fox broadcast, hails from Michigan but attended Beloit College, graduating in 2010. Davis has assumed the reins from Joe Buck as Fox's top voice for major baseball events; he also calls games for Dodgers television. MLB historian John Thorn also graduated from Beloit.

Jorge López, the Baltimore Orioles closer drafted by the Brewers and traded in 2018, appeared in the bottom of the seventh and retired both men he faced on just three pitches. Texas shortstop Corey Seager made a nifty play up the middle to throw out Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber for the first out, and Jake Cronenworth of San Diego grounded out to second.

More: These former Brewers made their first all-star squads with a different team

Garrett Cooper, a Miami Marlins first baseman drafted by the Brewers and traded in 2017, battled with two runners on in the sixth against Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortés but struck out. Leading off the ninth against Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase, Cooper struck out again, this time looking on three pitches.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers reliever Devin Williams works scoreless inning in first career All-Star Game appearance

