A man was arrested after trying to hide in the woods from police as they were serving a warrant in Morris County, authorities said. The Morris County Sheriff's Department arrived at Naughright Road at the Totten Farm to serve a warrant around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, according to the Washington Township Police Department, who responded after the man allegedly ran into the woods.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO