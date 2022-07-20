Dan Cox, endorsed by Trump, wins Republican nomination for governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan.

Despite being a win for Trump, Cox's victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November. Hogan, who was prohibited from running for a third consecutive term, was a rare two-term Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, and he had endorsed Schulz as the successor to his bipartisan style of leadership.

Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. Wes Moore, a bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won't be counted until later in the week.

Governor race:How would candidates help Maryland's western, eastern regions?

The Republican primary was viewed as a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan, who offered vastly different visions of the party's future as they consider 2024 campaigns for the White House. Hogan, one of Trump's most prominent GOP critics, urged the party to move on from his divisive brand of politics, while Trump spent much of his post-presidency lifting candidates who embrace his election lies.

One of those candidates was Cox, who organized busloads of protesters to Washington for the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cox has also said President Joe Biden's victory shouldn't have been certified, called former Vice President Mike Pence a "traitor" and sought unsuccessfully to impeach Hogan for his pandemic policies.

Democrats were likely giddy over Cox's win in the Republican primary. The Democratic National Committee plowed more than $1 million behind an ad intended to boost Cox, seeing him as an easier opponent in November.

It could potentially take days, or even longer, to determine the winners in the most closely contested races, including the Democratic primary for governor. Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after election day.