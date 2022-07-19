Smash Mouth Tickets Still Available

Crab N Spice, the seafood boil restaurant found in California, Nevada, and Arizona, is opening a new location in Carson, located at 20715 S. Avalon Blvd. The new 2,700-square-foot restaurant will sit on the opposite side of a yet-to-be-determined drive-thru restaurant in the newly developed multi-purpose retail and office development. The new property next to America’s Tire also features a new Crumbl Cookies location, and an available 1,457 square-foot space between the two announced tenants. All restaurants feature their own patio at the front. The company’s eighth Crab N Spice location will be the most central in Los Angeles County, with the next closest being in Valencia, Palmdale, and Ventura.

CARSON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO