Palmdale, CA

Smash Mouth Tickets Still Available

cityofpalmdale.org
 3 days ago

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale proudly presents alternative rock/power pop band Smash Mouth at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., this Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. as part of the City’s summer concert series. Tickets are available at...

manisteenews.com

20 photos of LA in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to assemble a collection of pictures that exemplify life in Los Angeles during the 1920s.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eater

Ritzy Pasadena Steakhouse Finally Reopens After Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

The Royce, a high-end wood-fired steakhouse set inside the Langham in Pasadena, reopens for dinner this Friday, July 22, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Behind the stoves is chef Jorge Delgado who is executing a classic chophouse menu complete with wedge salads, roasted bone marrow, and a slew of steaks sourced domestically and internationally.
NBC Los Angeles

Just Peachy: The Donut Man's Famous Peach Treats Are Back

July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
GLENDORA, CA
Palmdale, CA
Palmdale, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New Valencia In-N-Out In Later Stages Of Construction

The new In-N-Out Burger in Valencia is now in it’s later stages of construction bringing it closer to an opening day. “Our new location at 27510 The Old Road in Valencia is in the later stages of construction, however, it is still too early to predict an opening date,” said Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

10 LA bookstores for your inner geek

Geeks used to get a bad rap in pop culture, yet over the years, leaning into the geekiness within has grown in popularity. Non-prescription glasses, open D&D [Dungeons & Dragons] sessions and thoroughly enjoying other activities typically considered too geeky to admit have become points of pride and open community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: July 22-28

To stay home, or not to stay home: that is the question. Well, I happen to think there’s some nobility to be found in congregating with others and building community. This week, get out, explore and meet your neighbors! Whether you choose to gather at a Shakespeare festival, fair or a haunted house, may you build a stronger community with your neighbors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Smash Mouth
Eater

9 Delectable Bakeries to Know in South Los Angeles

With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Crumbl Cookies is Coming Soon to Carson

Crumbl Cookies continues to expand throughout Los Angeles County, with a new location coming to Carson, located at 20715 S. Avalon Blvd. The new 1,457 square-foot bakery will join Crab N Space and two yet-to-be-determined restaurants, including one with a drive-thru. All restaurants will have their own patio in the front and will sit beneath two 10,000 square-foot floors of office space. This will be the company’s ninth location in Los Angeles County, the next closest being in Hawthorne. Since opening its doors five years ago, Crumbl has expanded to over 500 bakeries nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation.
CARSON, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Discover the Best Tide Pools near Los Angeles

Want to give your kids a hands-on nature experience with a dash of beach day thrown in for good measure? SoCal tide pools are teeming with colorful, interesting, fun-to-touch creatures that your kids will delight in discovering. Sea stars, sea urchins, crabs and anemones are just some of the tiny residents tucked-away in the shallow pools up and down our beaches and coastlines and they can’t wait to show off their fun features to curious toddlers and big kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
National Night Out Event Planned At Domenic Massari Park

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will kick off National Night Out with its annual event on Tuesday, July 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East. Admission is free. The festivities will include activities for the family, music, giveaways, games,...
PALMDALE, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Crab N Spice Set to Open First Central LA Location in Carson

Crab N Spice, the seafood boil restaurant found in California, Nevada, and Arizona, is opening a new location in Carson, located at 20715 S. Avalon Blvd. The new 2,700-square-foot restaurant will sit on the opposite side of a yet-to-be-determined drive-thru restaurant in the newly developed multi-purpose retail and office development. The new property next to America’s Tire also features a new Crumbl Cookies location, and an available 1,457 square-foot space between the two announced tenants. All restaurants feature their own patio at the front. The company’s eighth Crab N Spice location will be the most central in Los Angeles County, with the next closest being in Valencia, Palmdale, and Ventura.
CARSON, CA
Laist.com

How Much Can My Rent Go Up Right Now? Here’s Your LA Rent Hike Cheat Sheet

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. With your budget already getting squeezed...
Josue Torres

Popular L.A. lanes will be closed until Tuesday, July 26

Beginning on Wednesday, July 20 at 11 p.m., some L.A. lanes will be closed due to roadwork, traffic is expected to increase considerably. A Caltrans project that is currently under construction will cause certain lanes to close from 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 through 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 on the 210 Freeway.
LOS ANGELES, CA

