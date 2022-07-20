England and Spain to battle it out for place in Euro 2022 semi-finals

England and Spain will battle it out for a place in the last four at Euro 2022 when the quarter-finals get under way on Wednesday evening.

Sarina Wiegman’s side, who plundered 14 goals in their three Group A matches, will take on a side ranked one place above them by FIFA at Brighton’s Amex Stadium as they continue their quest for glory.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead.

Do or die for Lionesses

England captain Leah Williamson has insisted England are relishing their winners-takes-all clash with Spain.

The Spaniards are ranked seventh by FIFA, one position higher than the tournament hosts, who have been hugely impressive to date.

Williamson said: “Obviously it’s knockout football, the game changes once you get through the group, the nature of the game is different. There will be one winner and that’s it.

“We know the situation, but we choose to look at it as an opportunity and we’re confident. We’re in good form, and hopefully we can do what we have been doing in this tournament tomorrow night.”

Come on Irene

Skipper Irene Paredes has insisted Spain must play their own game as they attempt to find a way past free-scoring England.

La Roja have dominated possession during the group stage, but struggled to convert it into goals, managing five in their three Group B fixtures.

However, Paredes said: “I don’t think we need to adapt our game to England and we won’t. The best thing we can do is play our game, try and keep our possession – attack is the best form of defence for us.

“Any player would love to be involved here tomorrow, we will give it everything. We haven’t stopped talking about it over the last couple of days.”

One in, one out

England head coach Sarina Wiegman is hoping to be back in the dug-out on Wednesday evening (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Wiegman missed the Lionesses’ 5-0 win over Northern Ireland in their final group fixture after testing positive for Covid-19, but hopes to be back in the dugout as they battle it out for a place in the semi-finals.

The Dutchwoman, whose symptoms amounted to “a little temperature and a little coughing, but not too bad”, told a press conference on Tuesday: “Of course I’m very hopeful, but we’ll see what happens – and we do know if I can’t be there, I’ll be around in another way.”

However, goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been ruled out of the Spain game following a positive test, the second player after defender Lotte Wubben-Moy to be sidelined by coronavirus.

Wiegman added: “We’re really aware and very careful. We’re trying to stay in our bubble and do the right things and hopefully we keep everyone fit.”

Misery for Martens

Netherlands midfielder Lieke Martens’ tournament has been brought to a premature conclusion by a foot injury.

The 29-year-old Paris St Germain summer signing sustained the problem during Sunday’s 4-1 Group C win over Switzerland.

Head coach Mark Parsons told the Oranje’s official website: “This is terrible news for Lieke and for us. She has fully committed herself to the team during this tournament.

“It is very unfortunate that her European Championship has to end like this.”

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

They’re at home, they’re the hosts, they’re the favourites going into it, so the pressure is on them. We’re feeling very calm.

Post of the day

July 20

Quarter-final: England v Spain (8pm, Amex Stadium)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox