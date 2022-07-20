ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

England and Spain to battle it out for place in Euro 2022 semi-finals

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQlCY_0gliijwL00

England and Spain will battle it out for a place in the last four at Euro 2022 when the quarter-finals get under way on Wednesday evening.

Sarina Wiegman’s side, who plundered 14 goals in their three Group A matches, will take on a side ranked one place above them by FIFA at Brighton’s Amex Stadium as they continue their quest for glory.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead.

Do or die for Lionesses

England captain Leah Williamson has insisted England are relishing their winners-takes-all clash with Spain.

The Spaniards are ranked seventh by FIFA, one position higher than the tournament hosts, who have been hugely impressive to date.

Williamson said: “Obviously it’s knockout football, the game changes once you get through the group, the nature of the game is different. There will be one winner and that’s it.

“We know the situation, but we choose to look at it as an opportunity and we’re confident. We’re in good form, and hopefully we can do what we have been doing in this tournament tomorrow night.”

Come on Irene

Skipper Irene Paredes has insisted Spain must play their own game as they attempt to find a way past free-scoring England.

La Roja have dominated possession during the group stage, but struggled to convert it into goals, managing five in their three Group B fixtures.

However, Paredes said: “I don’t think we need to adapt our game to England and we won’t. The best thing we can do is play our game, try and keep our possession – attack is the best form of defence for us.

“Any player would love to be involved here tomorrow, we will give it everything. We haven’t stopped talking about it over the last couple of days.”

One in, one out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5K9k_0gliijwL00
England head coach Sarina Wiegman is hoping to be back in the dug-out on Wednesday evening (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Wiegman missed the Lionesses’ 5-0 win over Northern Ireland in their final group fixture after testing positive for Covid-19, but hopes to be back in the dugout as they battle it out for a place in the semi-finals.

The Dutchwoman, whose symptoms amounted to “a little temperature and a little coughing, but not too bad”, told a press conference on Tuesday: “Of course I’m very hopeful, but we’ll see what happens – and we do know if I can’t be there, I’ll be around in another way.”

However, goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been ruled out of the Spain game following a positive test, the second player after defender Lotte Wubben-Moy to be sidelined by coronavirus.

Wiegman added: “We’re really aware and very careful. We’re trying to stay in our bubble and do the right things and hopefully we keep everyone fit.”

Misery for Martens

Netherlands midfielder Lieke Martens’ tournament has been brought to a premature conclusion by a foot injury.

The 29-year-old Paris St Germain summer signing sustained the problem during Sunday’s 4-1 Group C win over Switzerland.

Head coach Mark Parsons told the Oranje’s official website: “This is terrible news for Lieke and for us. She has fully committed herself to the team during this tournament.

“It is very unfortunate that her European Championship has to end like this.”

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

They’re at home, they’re the hosts, they’re the favourites going into it, so the pressure is on them. We’re feeling very calm.

Post of the day

July 20

Quarter-final: England v Spain (8pm, Amex Stadium)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Germany continue impressive form as win over Austria seals place in semi-finals

Germany carried their impressive group stage form into the knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Austria to reach the Euro 2022 semi-finals. Germany went into the game having not conceded throughout the group stage – along with England – but unlike the host nation they sustained their record through an impressive quarter-final performance in Brentford.
SOCCER
newschain

Klara Buhl insists Germany will ‘enjoy the moment’ after reaching semi-finals

Klara Buhl insisted Germany will “enjoy the moment” after reaching their 10th Euros semi-final with a 2-0 win over Austria. Lina Magull opened the scoring for Germany in the 25th minute from a cleverly-crafted move, before they netted their second late in the match when a poor clearance from Manuela Zinsberger rebounded off Germany captain Alexandra Popp and into the back of the net.
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsEngland qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Hannah Hampton
Person
Irene Paredes
Person
Lieke Martens
Person
Mark Parsons
Person
Sarina Wiegman
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Paris St Germain#Group#Spaniards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
FIFA
newschain

Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard. The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

England hungry to spark more nationwide celebrations, says Ella Toone

Ella Toone has spoken of England’s hope to spark further scenes of jubilation among fans and “keep making them proud” after they advanced to the Euro 2022 semi-finals. The tournament hosts set up a last-four clash with Sweden or Belgium at Bramall Lane next Tuesday with a thrilling 2-1 extra-time victory over Spain at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night in which Sarina Wiegman’s side battled back from a goal down.
SOCCER
newschain

Graham Alexander denies Motherwell lacked sharpness after defeat to Sligo Rovers

Graham Alexander dismissed suggestions his side lacked sharpness after opening their season with a 1-0 European defeat by Sligo Rovers at Fir Park. Former Hearts and Falkirk striker Aidan Keena pounced on a short-headed passback from Bevis Mugabi to lob Liam Kelly in the 27th minute of the first leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.
UEFA
newschain

Sophia Dunkley stars as England clinch series victory over South Africa

England started their Commonwealth Games preparations in perfect fashion, with new Twenty20 opener Sophia Dunkley blitzing her way to 59 to help beat South Africa by six wickets and seal the multi-format series. Heather Knight’s side were already 8-2 up, having followed up the drawn one-off Test in June with...
WORLD
The Independent

England vs Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

England take on Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 tonight as the knockout stages of the competition kick off in Brighton.The Lionesses enjoyed a record-breaking group phase as they won all three of their matches and scored 14 goals in the process.It was highlighted by a stunning 8-0 demolition of Norway and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be full of confidence as they face the pre-tournament favourites Spain.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsLa Roja are vulnerable, however, and only squeezed through to the knockout rounds after a nervy 1-0 win over Denmark.Here’s everything you need to know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Euro 2022: Sweden's Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg are doubts for quarter-final

Date: Friday, 22 July Venue: Leigh Sports Village Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two & BBC Sport website, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website. Sweden defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg are doubts for Sweden's Euro 2022 quarter-final against Belgium...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy