Geismar, LA

Settlement With PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer To Require Treatment Of More Than A Billion Pounds Of Hazardous Waste And Closure Of Huge Phosphogypsum Waste Stacks And Impoundments

 3 days ago

Fertilizer Manufacturer to Spend Over $84M to Reduce Environmental Impact. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Justice Department, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) today announced a settlement with PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer, L.P. (PCS Nitrogen), to remedy hazardous waste issues at its former fertilizer manufacturing facility in Geismar,...

Geismar, LA
