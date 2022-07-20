ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB All-Star Game 2022: American League wins 9th straight Midsummer Classic behind Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton

By Zach Crizer
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jqv2U_0glihp1g00
American League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the New York Yankees, points to the dugout after connecting for a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game against the National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The American League’s dominance of the All-Star Game rolls on. The AL won the 2022 Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium thanks to back-to-back homers by Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton. It's the ninth straight All-Star Game victory for the AL.

The NL took an early lead when Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts roped back-to-back hits to open the game. Later in the first, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt smashed a solo home run to add some flair to his MVP-caliber first half. That lead evaporated in one mighty fourth-inning swing from Stanton, a Southern California native. Buxton followed immediately with the go-ahead homer.

The AL pitching staff took it from there. After the starter, Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan, had a rough inning, a parade of AL arms dominated, holding the NL hitless for the next six innings before Austin Riley singled in the eighth. Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah set the tone with three strikeouts in the second inning, and Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase finished it off with three more in the ninth.

Kershaw vs. Ohtani goes off script

The top of the first pitted Dodger legend Clayton Kershaw against Shohei Ohtani. Both of them, in a way, called their shots. Kershaw said he would be throwing as hard as he could … and that the pitches would go 91 mph. Ohtani, just before walking to the plate, said he would be swinging at the first pitch. Both proved true! Ohtani lined Kershaw's opening offering into center field for a base hit.

It’s what came next that no one saw coming. Kershaw picked Ohtani off first base.

Highlights of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The most thrilling highlight came courtesy of Andres Gimenez. Cleveland’s second baseman stepped into the AL’s starting lineup after Jose Altuve dropped out of the game. In the midst of that tough first inning for McClanahan, Gimenez started a jaw-dropping double play with a behind-the-back flip to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Mookie Betts was so impressed he stopped to fist bump Gimenez.

A big part of that dominant AL pitching performance was Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah, who added a degree of difficulty by talking to the FOX broadcast while he was on the mound. The freewheeling Manoah at one point asked color commentator John Smoltz what to throw next.

Not to be outdone, the AL East rival Yankees got in on the mic’d up action. Batterymates Nestor Cortes and Jose Trevino let fans listen in as they worked an inning together, and Cortes’ quirky approach to pitching came through.

The game opened with a Denzel Washington-led tribute to Jackie Robinson, and Mookie Betts then led the crowd in wishing Rachel Robinson a happy 100th birthday.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb-all-star-game-2022-american-league-wins-9th-straight-midsummer-classic-behind-giancarlo-stanton-byron-buxton-033141183.html

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Watch: Giancarlo Stanton destroys baseball with All-Star Game homer

There is a lot of creative language one could use to describe a major league home run. When it comes to Giancarlo Stanton’s homer at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, it’s hard to come up with a word to do it justice. The New York Yankees outfielder tied...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Austin Riley
Person
John Smoltz
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Kershaw, Ohtani never stop competing

LOS ANGELES — In a FOX on-field interview moments before the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in 42 years, Clayton Kershaw promised to throw the first pitch of his first All-Star start as hard as he could. He estimated it would travel 91 mph. Shohei Ohtani, in a...
MLB
NBC Sports

American League grabs 3-2 win over National League in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Major League Baseball’s bragging rights stay with the American League. The AL defeated the National League 3-2 to win the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, making it a dominant nine straight wins in the contest:. Offense was the name of the game in the early...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American League#Mlb All Star Game#Midsummer Classic#The American League#Nl#Mvp#Fox Sports#Al#Blue Jays#Cleveland Guardians#Dodger
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton And Byron Buxton Combined For All-Star History

The American League All-Stars found themselves in an early hole after the first inning, when the National League managed to put up two runs. However, that slim lead would not last, as the American League came storming back in the top of the fourth. With one out and Jose Ramirez...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton’s Career Came Full Circle At Dodger Stadium

The All-Star Break has come and gone. The festivities ended last night as the American League defeated the National League in the All-Star Game for the ninth straight year, winning by a final of 3-2. It was a very briskly played game. The AL rallied from a 2-0 deficit and...
MLB
Yardbarker

White Sox All-Star Game Highlights: Anderson, Hendriks Help AL to Victory

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game and surrounding festivities are finally in the books. This year’s installment of the Midsummer Classic resulted in a 3-2 victory for the American League. The Chicago White Sox had two representatives in the 2022 All-Star Game: shortstop Tim Anderson and reliever Liam Hendriks. Here’s how they fared.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy