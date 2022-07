This week saw the release of our first look at Halloween Ends with a teaser trailer, and while that was exciting enough in its own right, the upcoming conclusion to the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy of films also earned an official poster. Much like how last year's Halloween Kills opted to put the charred and damage profile of Michael Myers front and center, this new poster goes a similar route, though features very little color to hint at a much more grim tone. Additionally, the poster doesn't even include the word "Halloween" as its title and instead has the much more ominous Ends. Check out the new poster below before Halloween Ends hits theaters on October 14th.

