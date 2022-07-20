Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton hit back-to-back homers, lift AL over NL 3-2 for ninth straight All-Star Game victory

The Washington Nationals are having no trouble finding interested teams for outfielder Juan Soto. Seven teams have already reached out to the Nationals for preliminary talks about a Soto trade, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers are unsurprisingly mentioned, but so have the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Francisco Giants. One of these teams had already been named as a potential frontrunner in Soto rumors.

5 HOURS AGO