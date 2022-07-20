ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton hit back-to-back homers, lift AL over NL 3-2 for ninth straight All-Star Game victory

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton hit back-to-back homers, lift AL over NL 3-2 for ninth straight All-Star Game victory.

Larry Brown Sports

Report: 7 teams have made initial Juan Soto trade offers

The Washington Nationals are having no trouble finding interested teams for outfielder Juan Soto. Seven teams have already reached out to the Nationals for preliminary talks about a Soto trade, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers are unsurprisingly mentioned, but so have the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Francisco Giants. One of these teams had already been named as a potential frontrunner in Soto rumors.
FanSided

Look: MLB All-Star Game attendance not a good look for Dodgers fans

The All-Star Game is supposed to be a showcase, yet Los Angeles had a tough time selling out Dodger Stadium for the event. Despite Clayton Kershaw literally taking the bump for the first inning of the All-Star Game, Dodgers and baseball fans had a tough time selling out the event, at least per photos. Perhaps it was a late-arriving crowd, but the proof is in the photographs.
Byron Buxton
Giancarlo Stanton
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

For the first time since 1980, MLB’s greatest stars met in Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic. On a Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, the palms swayed, the city skyline glimmered, and the micheladas flowed. The American League won 3-2 behind dominant pitching and a pair of fourth-inning home runs. The game itself didn’t feature a ton of action, but the festive energy and the sheer baseball talent and personality on display made it worth tuning in. Let’s run through some of the winners and losers from the night.
FanSided

Dodgers fans recruited Juan Soto in middle of All-Star Game

Coming off a big All-Star week in Los Angeles, Dodgers fans are making their push for Juan Soto. The big question in baseball circles right now is whether will Juan Soto still be a Washington National by the August 2 trade deadline. If he isn’t? The Los Angeles Dodgers could be players in his trade market, or at least Dodger fans believe so.
NBC Sports

Gerrit Cole doesn't want Juan Soto joining Red Sox amid trade rumors

The Yankees are 16.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox at the MLB All-Star break, but ace Gerrit Cole still has New York's archrival on his mind. Cole was among several All-Stars at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles who were asked Monday about Nationals superstar Juan Soto, who's a potential trade candidate after he reportedly rejected Washington's 15-year, $440 million contract offer.
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton’s Career Came Full Circle At Dodger Stadium

The All-Star Break has come and gone. The festivities ended last night as the American League defeated the National League in the All-Star Game for the ninth straight year, winning by a final of 3-2. It was a very briskly played game. The AL rallied from a 2-0 deficit and...
Bleacher Report

2022 MLB Draft Results: Grades for Overall Team-by-Team Results

After three days, 20 rounds, and 616 picks, the 2022 MLB draft is officially complete. The Baltimore Orioles kicked off this year's action by taking Oklahoma high school standout Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick. The son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, he set a national high school record with 89 hits in 41 games this spring.
FOX Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2022: Juan Soto tops Julio Rodriguez at Dodger Stadium

MLB All-Star Week continued Monday with the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, where Juan Soto defeated Julio Rodríguez in the finals and walked away with $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Soto outlasted his opponent when it mattered most, securing a 19-18 win in the...
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton And Byron Buxton Combined For All-Star History

The American League All-Stars found themselves in an early hole after the first inning, when the National League managed to put up two runs. However, that slim lead would not last, as the American League came storming back in the top of the fourth. With one out and Jose Ramirez...
