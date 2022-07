Most Dodgers fans are fully aware that one of the most challenging, and some would say, most exciting parts about going to a game at Dodger Stadium is parking. Chavez Ravine is notorious for its sprawling parking lot that can be difficult to get in and out of without losing one's mind. Today's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium will bring thousands and thousands of people to the game, but fear not, there's a parking guide to help make it a smoother experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO