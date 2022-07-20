ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DigitalBridge Continues Asia-Pacific Expansion with Appointment of Tae Ahn as Head of Asia Capital Formation

The Associated Press
 1 day ago
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”) today announced it has appointed Tae E. Ahn as Managing Director and Head of Asia Capital Formation at DigitalBridge Investment Management, effective immediately. Based in Singapore, he will work alongside DigitalBridge’s existing team with a focus on capital formation, coinvestment and client relationship management across Asia-Pacific.

Tae Ahn - DigitalBridge (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Ahn brings more than 15 years of capital formation and business development leadership experience in the financial sector, along with deep expertise in Asian markets. Prior to joining DigitalBridge, he served as Senior Client Relationship Manager and Head of Korea at global private markets firm Partners Group. In that role, which he held for seven years, Mr. Ahn led fundraising, client relationship management and deal sourcing.

“We are pleased to welcome Tae to DigitalBridge, expanding our Asia-Pacific presence and further supporting our investment team with capital formation capabilities,” said Kevin Smithen, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer of DigitalBridge. “Tae’s extensive fundraising and coinvestment background focused heavily in the Asian markets will benefit our Asian LPs as we continue to extend our regional presence and network of partners across Asia-Pacific and grow our presence in digital infrastructure at a global level.”

“I have long admired DigitalBridge’s investment thesis within the digital infrastructure landscape, and I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and success across the Asia-Pacific market,” said Mr. Ahn. “I look forward to working closely with the entire investment team to enhance business development efforts while leveraging my experience and insights to cultivate relationships and promote global investments.”

About Tae Ahn

Tae Ahn has over 15 years of capital formation and business development leadership experience in the financial sector, along with deep expertise in Asian markets. Prior to joining DigitalBridge, Mr. Ahn served as Senior Client Relationship Manager and Head of Korea at Partners Group, global private markets firm, since 2015. In that role, he was responsible for Partners Group’s overall business activities in Korea and led fundraising, client relationship management and deal sourcing. Before joining Partners Group, Mr. Ahn focused on fundraising at ING Investment Management Korea and H&Q Korea Partners Holdings. Earlier in his career, he worked in Debt Capital Markets at Credit Suisse HK and in the investment banking division at JP Morgan in New York.

Mr. Ahn holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan and a Masters in International Economic Policy from Columbia University.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure investment firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $47 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information visit www.digitalbridge.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, whether the Company will be able to achieve the initiatives described in the ESG Report, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this current report. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

IN THIS ARTICLE
