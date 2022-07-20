DigitalBridge Continues Asia-Pacific Expansion with Appointment of Tae Ahn as Head of Asia Capital Formation

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”) today announced it has appointed Tae E. Ahn as Managing Director and Head of Asia Capital Formation at DigitalBridge Investment Management, effective immediately. Based in Singapore, he will work alongside DigitalBridge’s existing team with a focus on capital formation, coinvestment and client relationship management across Asia-Pacific.

Mr. Ahn brings more than 15 years of capital formation and business development leadership experience in the financial sector, along with deep expertise in Asian markets. Prior to joining DigitalBridge, he served as Senior Client Relationship Manager and Head of Korea at global private markets firm Partners Group. In that role, which he held for seven years, Mr. Ahn led fundraising, client relationship management and deal sourcing.

“We are pleased to welcome Tae to DigitalBridge, expanding our Asia-Pacific presence and further supporting our investment team with capital formation capabilities,” said Kevin Smithen, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer of DigitalBridge. “Tae’s extensive fundraising and coinvestment background focused heavily in the Asian markets will benefit our Asian LPs as we continue to extend our regional presence and network of partners across Asia-Pacific and grow our presence in digital infrastructure at a global level.”

“I have long admired DigitalBridge’s investment thesis within the digital infrastructure landscape, and I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and success across the Asia-Pacific market,” said Mr. Ahn. “I look forward to working closely with the entire investment team to enhance business development efforts while leveraging my experience and insights to cultivate relationships and promote global investments.”

About Tae Ahn

Before joining Partners Group, Mr. Ahn focused on fundraising at ING Investment Management Korea and H&Q Korea Partners Holdings. Earlier in his career, he worked in Debt Capital Markets at Credit Suisse HK and in the investment banking division at JP Morgan in New York.

Mr. Ahn holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan and a Masters in International Economic Policy from Columbia University.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure investment firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $47 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information visit www.digitalbridge.com.

