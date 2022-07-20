ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ATLATL Boosts China’s Life Sciences through Integration of Global Innovation Resources

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LK04N_0glih5wr00

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--

Celebrating its 5 th anniversary, ATLATL proclaims that it will continue contributing to the rapid growth of the life sciences sector in China. The ATLATL Center for Innovation & Research is a biopharmaceutical research-based open innovation platform committed to building world-class laboratories and office spaces equipped with professional R&D services, lab facilities and operations management. The R&D center makes available an integrated package of top-notch turnkey solutions and support resources to biomedical R&D teams and projects, in an effort to advance the development of China’s life sciences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006179/en/

ATLATL helps you launch faster than ever (Graphic: Business Wire)

To date, ATLATL has served more than 100 early-stage biotechs and projects. With ATLATL’s assistance, these startups have raised a total of over 10 billion yuan, resulting in 80 patents, the approval for 21 clinical trials, and the sale of 2 novel new drugs. Furthermore, ATLATL has enabled the emergence of a group of domestic well-known biotech firms, including Mabwell, GRIT Biotechnology, LaNova Medicines, Phanes Therapeutics, Cowell Health, and Innostellar Biotherapeutics. ATLATL was recognized by the Silicon Review as one of the 50 Noteworthy Global Innovative Companies in 2020, and selected as one of the fastest-growing innovative companies in 2022 by CXO Fortune.

ATLATL founder Dr. PC Zhu said, “with Beijing and Shanghai becoming such powerhouses of innovation, we’ll string together our life R&D lab resources with the Chinese governments’ lineup of favorable policies, to deliver a full range of services to life scientists around the world, and to teams who come to China to start their own businesses. We reduce costs and risks associated with biomedical innovation R&D, which saves money and time, unlocks scientists’ creativity, and helps founding teams reach their next milestones so much more efficiently.”

Since its creation, the goal of ATLATL has been “helping scientists to focus on innovation in a world-class environment” as a means to accelerate the development of the biomedical industry. ATLATL has not only built a global R&D platform focusing on new drug discovery and development, gene editing, vaccine development and brain science, among other frontier tech areas, but also developed an interdisciplinary management team across the life science industry chain that has professional laboratory operation and maintenance experience and R&D experimental capabilities. To achieve this, the company has attracted many world-leading biotech giants to its site, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Miltenyi Biotec, Bayer, Charles River, Lilly and AstraZeneca.

Additionally, ATLATL established a business presence in R&D clusters throughout the country. ATLATL built the first biomedical innovation ecology for streamlining the entire process of drug development from early drug discovery to pre-clinical research in Zhangjiang Pharma Valley, an internationally prestigious high-tech zone in Shanghai. Also, ATLATL established a conversion platform related to drug discovery and clinical research in Lingang Special Area, a national level life science and technology industrial park in Shanghai.

In Suzhou BioBAY, ATLATL is developing a unique service platform streamlining the process of drug development from early R&D to pre-clinical animal study.

In Zhongguancun Life Science Park, Beijing, ATLATL established a drug discovery experimental center with a B+C clinical experimental research platform, together with a wide range of public technical service platforms for large molecule API analysis, gene therapy and synthetic biology R&D, nucleic acid drug detection, cell function analysis, and research on engineering bacteria, based on a wealth of innovation resources from leading Chinese universities and research institutes.

In Ningbo, Zhejiang, ATLATL operates a high-throughput screening platform, a pharmacochemical analysis platform, and a diagnostic reagent development platform to provide a full range of customized research services from molecular construction to the establishment of a cell model, toxicology and pharmacodynamics.

ATLATL is on track to establish a presence in the world of early-stage life sciences venture capital investing by founding an innovation incubation fund, with a plan to incubate 100 biomedical startups within 5 years. ATLATL has a goal of creating a first-class international functional platform for R&D, and it will further its efforts in expanding the business and encouraging innovation, turning outstanding research results into leading solutions. By consolidating a multitude of industrial resources and capabilities, ATLATL creates a unique professional platform on which more innovative projects and teams can thrive and expand. These efforts are expected to lead ATLATL becoming a major contributor to the continued growth of the world’s bio-medicine sector.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006179/en/

info@ATLATL.center, +86 21-58332229

KEYWORD: CHINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH MEDICAL DEVICES MEDICAL SUPPLIES HEALTH TECHNOLOGY BIOMETRICS BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH SCIENCE

SOURCE: ATLATL

PUB: 07/19/2022 11:34 PM/DISC: 07/19/2022 11:34 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Procore Launches Workforce Management, a New End-to-End Solution for the Construction Industry

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of a new solution, ProcoreWorkforce Management, which features two key products — Field Productivity as well as, Workforce Planning, formerly known as LaborChart. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005426/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
AFP

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1 bn: reports

China is preparing to hit ride-hailing giant Didi with a fine of more than $1 billion to wrap up a long-running probe, media reports said, boosting investor hopes that the country's tech crackdown is winding down. The WSJ report triggered a rally in Chinese tech shares in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with investors hopeful that the two-year regulatory storm that swept the sector was nearing its end.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Koniku and Airbus Expand Partnership to Re-imagine Aviation Security

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Koniku, Inc. and Airbus Americas, Inc. have announced the expansion and deepening of their collaboration, which began in 2017, to advance aviation safety and security from curbside to gate for billions of travelers globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005618/en/ Jeff Knittel CEO, Airbus Americas, and Osh. Agabi, Koniku Inc. CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Innovation#Atlatl#Lanova Medicines#Cowell Health#The Silicon Review
The Associated Press

Boomi And Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Partner To Support Business Digitalization Across Industries

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced a new partnership agreement with Nomura Research Institute (NRI), Ltd., a leading think-tank and systems integrator in Japan. Boomi and NRI have launched services for IT modernization and data integration use cases in all industries, based on a mutual understanding of the value of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business operations in today’s digital economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005026/en/ Boomi and Nomura Research Institute Partner To Support Japan’s IT Modernization (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
The Associated Press

China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times. She was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after she tested positive for COVID-19. Pelosi would be the highest ranking American lawmaker to visit the close U.S. ally since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, traveled there 25 years ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
China
The Associated Press

BAE Systems wins $699 million contract from U.S. Army to support High Performance Computing Centers

MCLEAN, Va. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. The company will support the Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005620/en/ The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. (Credit: Getty Images)
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Holon Collaboration With Filecoin Green Creates the Sustainability Framework of the Future

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Holon, a next generation investment manager and Web 3 data storage provider and Filecoin Green, a Protocol Labs initiative to decarbonize the Filecoin Network, announced today the publication of their first comprehensive Web 3 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006041/en/ This report, revealed at the Sustainable Blockchain Summit in Paris, establishes a model for ESG objectives and actions among storage providers. As a collaborative effort between storage providers and the network, enabled by blockchain technology, this ESG report establishes a new standard for accountability for sustainability claims.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Lomiko Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement and Update on Regional Graphite Exploration and Bourier Lithium Project

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) announces the Company has received conditional approval and will apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to close its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 9,765,400 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.065 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $634,751. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006067/en/ Figure 1 – New Lomiko Claims in relation to La Loutre (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. companies for career growth, according to new research

Certain signs of a good workplace are obvious — fair salaries, friendly co-workers, low quitting rates — but other "green flags" aren't as clear. Take professional development, for example, which can look different across industries, jobs and experience levels. Yet a lack of career growth opportunities is often...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

NEW YORK (AP) — An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first U.S. case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday. Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland County, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said. It appears the patient had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus, perhaps from someone who got live vaccine — available in other countries, but not the U.S. — and spread it, officials said. The person is no longer deemed contagious, but investigators are trying to figure out how the infection occurred and whether other people were exposed to the virus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

15Five, a pioneer in talent management HR tech, raises $52M to boost its own performance

Now in use at some 3,400 companies — customers include Credit Karma, Spotify and Pendo, with its sweet spot specifically on businesses with between 100 and 2,500 employees — the startup will double down on what David Hassell, the CEO and founder of 15Five, describes as not just as providing insights, but also outcomes, ushering in a wider move into areas like coaching and education to expand a platform that today is used to help track and set goals for teams and individuals in them.15Five, describes as not just as providing insights, but also outcomes, ushering in a wider move into areas like coaching and education to expand a platform that today is used to help track and set goals for teams and individuals in them.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Michael McLaren Joins Bounteous as President, North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital co-innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaren as President, North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005303/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ZapBatt Partners with Toshiba to Unlock Proven Lithium Titanium Oxide Battery Technology for Micro-mobility

OCEANSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- As companies emphasize the importance of micro-mobility initiatives in urban areas ZapBatt has partnered with Toshiba (TOSBF), merging its proprietary Artificial intelligence (AI) software technology and next-gen battery hardware with Toshiba’s lithium titanium oxide (LTO) battery cells to create a new battery option for the micro-mobility marketplace. This combined solution enables lithium titanium oxide to be a faster, smarter, and more economical battery system while allowing real-time battery management and optimization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005488/en/ ZapBatt has partnered with Toshiba to create a new battery option for the micro-mobility marketplace. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Japanese e-commerce enabler AnyMind raises funding in equity, debt for acquisitions

The Series D funding, which brings its total funding to date to approximately $91.7 million, consists of ¥4 billion (29.4 million) in equity and ¥1 billion in debt. Investors include JIC Venture Growth Investment, Japan Post Investment, Nomura SPARX Investment, Proto Ventures and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital. Mizuho Bank provided the debt facility. The startup did not disclose its valuation.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Over half of global business leaders believe investing in AI will give them a competitive advantage

PALO ALTO, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- SambaNova Systems, the company delivering the industry’s only comprehensive software, hardware, and solutions platform to run AI and Deep Learning applications, today announced the results of its global research on AI adoption within enterprise organizations. It found that business leaders are increasingly deploying AI and progress could be further accelerated by moving beyond a fragmented proliferation of small models. Enterprise leaders are placing AI at the core of a multiyear technology strategy and two-thirds (67%) believe it will be transformational or significantly change how they do business in 12 to 24 months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005308/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
PALO ALTO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy