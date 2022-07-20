ATLATL Boosts China’s Life Sciences through Integration of Global Innovation Resources

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--

Celebrating its 5 th anniversary, ATLATL proclaims that it will continue contributing to the rapid growth of the life sciences sector in China. The ATLATL Center for Innovation & Research is a biopharmaceutical research-based open innovation platform committed to building world-class laboratories and office spaces equipped with professional R&D services, lab facilities and operations management. The R&D center makes available an integrated package of top-notch turnkey solutions and support resources to biomedical R&D teams and projects, in an effort to advance the development of China’s life sciences.

To date, ATLATL has served more than 100 early-stage biotechs and projects. With ATLATL’s assistance, these startups have raised a total of over 10 billion yuan, resulting in 80 patents, the approval for 21 clinical trials, and the sale of 2 novel new drugs. Furthermore, ATLATL has enabled the emergence of a group of domestic well-known biotech firms, including Mabwell, GRIT Biotechnology, LaNova Medicines, Phanes Therapeutics, Cowell Health, and Innostellar Biotherapeutics. ATLATL was recognized by the Silicon Review as one of the 50 Noteworthy Global Innovative Companies in 2020, and selected as one of the fastest-growing innovative companies in 2022 by CXO Fortune.

ATLATL founder Dr. PC Zhu said, “with Beijing and Shanghai becoming such powerhouses of innovation, we’ll string together our life R&D lab resources with the Chinese governments’ lineup of favorable policies, to deliver a full range of services to life scientists around the world, and to teams who come to China to start their own businesses. We reduce costs and risks associated with biomedical innovation R&D, which saves money and time, unlocks scientists’ creativity, and helps founding teams reach their next milestones so much more efficiently.”

Since its creation, the goal of ATLATL has been “helping scientists to focus on innovation in a world-class environment” as a means to accelerate the development of the biomedical industry. ATLATL has not only built a global R&D platform focusing on new drug discovery and development, gene editing, vaccine development and brain science, among other frontier tech areas, but also developed an interdisciplinary management team across the life science industry chain that has professional laboratory operation and maintenance experience and R&D experimental capabilities. To achieve this, the company has attracted many world-leading biotech giants to its site, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Miltenyi Biotec, Bayer, Charles River, Lilly and AstraZeneca.

Additionally, ATLATL established a business presence in R&D clusters throughout the country. ATLATL built the first biomedical innovation ecology for streamlining the entire process of drug development from early drug discovery to pre-clinical research in Zhangjiang Pharma Valley, an internationally prestigious high-tech zone in Shanghai. Also, ATLATL established a conversion platform related to drug discovery and clinical research in Lingang Special Area, a national level life science and technology industrial park in Shanghai.

In Suzhou BioBAY, ATLATL is developing a unique service platform streamlining the process of drug development from early R&D to pre-clinical animal study.

In Zhongguancun Life Science Park, Beijing, ATLATL established a drug discovery experimental center with a B+C clinical experimental research platform, together with a wide range of public technical service platforms for large molecule API analysis, gene therapy and synthetic biology R&D, nucleic acid drug detection, cell function analysis, and research on engineering bacteria, based on a wealth of innovation resources from leading Chinese universities and research institutes.

In Ningbo, Zhejiang, ATLATL operates a high-throughput screening platform, a pharmacochemical analysis platform, and a diagnostic reagent development platform to provide a full range of customized research services from molecular construction to the establishment of a cell model, toxicology and pharmacodynamics.

ATLATL is on track to establish a presence in the world of early-stage life sciences venture capital investing by founding an innovation incubation fund, with a plan to incubate 100 biomedical startups within 5 years. ATLATL has a goal of creating a first-class international functional platform for R&D, and it will further its efforts in expanding the business and encouraging innovation, turning outstanding research results into leading solutions. By consolidating a multitude of industrial resources and capabilities, ATLATL creates a unique professional platform on which more innovative projects and teams can thrive and expand. These efforts are expected to lead ATLATL becoming a major contributor to the continued growth of the world’s bio-medicine sector.

