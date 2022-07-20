LUS officials address spike in utility bills at meeting
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — The Director of Lafayette Utilities Systems (LUS) addressed the city and parish council Tuesday about the recent increase in utility bills.High utility bills in Lafayette have customers worried
Jeffrey Stewart says there are multiple factors such as historical heat waves across the state and country, international conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and high fuel costs.
He says assistance is available for those in need and says there are some things you can do to keep utility costs down in your home.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 4