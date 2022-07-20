LUS officials address spike in utility bills at meeting

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — The Director of Lafayette Utilities Systems (LUS) addressed the city and parish council Tuesday about the recent increase in utility bills.

Jeffrey Stewart says there are multiple factors such as historical heat waves across the state and country, international conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and high fuel costs.

He says assistance is available for those in need and says there are some things you can do to keep utility costs down in your home.

