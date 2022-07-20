ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LUS officials address spike in utility bills at meeting

KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — The Director of Lafayette Utilities Systems (LUS) addressed the city and parish council Tuesday about the recent increase in utility bills.

High utility bills in Lafayette have customers worried

Jeffrey Stewart says there are multiple factors such as historical heat waves across the state and country, international conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and high fuel costs.

He says assistance is available for those in need and says there are some things you can do to keep utility costs down in your home.

