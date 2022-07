It was just a few days ago that I first saw this gorgeous property in Sunrise Beach, Texas listed for sale. While I never had the $3,575,000 needed as that was the list price for this property it was still disappointing when I saw this listing change from for sale to now listed as pending. That means one family is going to have a lot of fun enjoying the most amazing views from this property.

