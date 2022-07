It all started when an Ohio woman ordered a pair of shoes from Amazon. The package was safely delivered, only to be stolen off of the porch hours later by an unexpected thief. According to WLWT, an Amazon delivery driver dropped off a pair of New Balance sneakers to a home in Deerfield Township. When the driver came back to the house later in the afternoon to deliver a second package, they took the shoes that they delivered earlier, brought them to their car, and drove away. Clint Eastman commented on timeline of his wife's missing shoes.

1 DAY AGO