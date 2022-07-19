ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

President Zelenskyy gets a ten-armed, many-clawed namesake

Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists who discovered an ancient ocean-dwelling invertebrate with ten arms have named it in tribute to...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Daily briefing: Bizarre bird could reshape the standard tree of life

“There is no one in the world who knows what hoatzins are.” Plus, explore mathematics with a Fields prizewinner and learn how to gamify your teaching. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your inbox...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Seven ways the war in Ukraine is changing global science

You have full access to this article via your institution. In just five months, Russia’s war on Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions and ruptured global geopolitics and economics. It is marking science, too. The heaviest impacts are in Ukraine, where researchers have seen their institutions bombed and are facing upheaval and threats to their livelihoods. In Russia, scientists are contending with boycotts and sanctions in response to their country’s actions. More widely, the crisis has created economic and political rifts that have already affected research in physics, space, climate science, food security and energy. A prolonged conflict could foment a significant realignment of scientific-collaboration patterns.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namesake#Politics#Ukraine War#Vat#Ukrainian#Volodymyr#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Science
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
scitechdaily.com

Controversial Prehistoric Egg Identified To Be the Last of the “Demon Ducks of Doom”

Researchers identify ancient birds behind prehistoric giant eggs. A years-long scientific controversy in Australia about what animal is the true mother of gigantic primordial eggs has been settled. In a recent study, scientists from the University of Copenhagen and their global counterparts showed that the eggs could only be the last of a rare line of megafauna known as the “Demon Ducks of Doom.”
WILDLIFE
TheDailyBeast

Does This Major Archaeological Find Mean Fairies Should Be Taken Seriously?

Archaeologists in Sichuan Province, China announced this week they have uncovered evidence of ancient efforts to commune with fairies. A cache of bronze, jade, and gold artifacts as well as evidence of ancient sacrificial rituals were unearthed. Some of the artifacts, scientists said, are one-of-a-kind objects that hint at the “fairy world” of ancient Chinese religion and thought. But if you’re picturing folk religion and Tinkerbell, think again.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy