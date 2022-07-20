ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get new characters in Genshin Impact

Android Authority
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThey see me rollin', they hatin'—don't be mad, it's just a little Genshin!. Genshin Impact can be quite fun if you’re into open-world role-playing games like Breath of the Wild. That said, there comes the point where the game gets dull if you’re limited to a few characters. If you’re finding...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Best Switch exclusives to make sure you have in your library

From familiar faces to brand new franchises, with a few unexpected remixes too, these are the best Switch exclusives. Our pick of the best Switch exclusives showcases just how many fantastic games Nintendo's hybrid console are home to. These are the memorable adventures that are only playable on the platform, which includes titles from some of the biggest series Nintendo are most known for. With recent releases adding to the lineup, there are plenty of amazing Switch exclusives to get stuck into, and each and every one offers something worth experiencing. So whether you've just picked up a Switch and you're looking for something to start off with, or you're a longtime player who wants to check out our top picks, this is the list for you.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The creator of Doom is making a new FPS – and it’s set to be eye-popping

John Romero, the co-creator of demon-slaying series Doom, is working on a new FPS game built in Unreal Engine 5. Although the classic series was rebooted several years ago with Doom and Doom Eternal, John Romero didn’t contribute to the revival. His most recent release was 2020’s mafia strategy game Empire of Sin, but he’s going back to the FPS genre for his next outing.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass adds a modern classic RPG this month

The latest bunch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass have been announced, and there’s a few big names among them. The most tantalizing game in the new Xbox Game Pass line-up is Torment: Tides of Numenera. It's the spiritual successor to Planescape: Torment that harkens back to the early days of isometric RPGs. Expect a story rich in characters, lots of difficult decisions to bear, and an offbeat science fantasy world. It isn’t often games like this make it to console, but between Tides of Numenera, the Wasteland series, and the original Fallout, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are spoiled for choice.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exchange Rates#Video Game#The Starglitter Exchange#Genesis Crystals
GAMINGbible

Amazon's Fallout TV Series First Look Shows A Very Familiar Location

A first look at Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series has appeared online, and fans have been delighted to see a very familiar location. Amazon and Bethesda announced the collaboration back in 2020, revealing that the post-apocalyptic video game franchise will be adapted for the small screen by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. Bethesda boss Todd Howard is also attached as executive producer.
TV SERIES
HappyGamer

GTA 6 with three new heroes completely leaked to the network

The awaited GTA 6, with a vast open-world and three new heroes, one of which is a policeman, was leaked to the network with all the available content. It reveals a vast number of details of the long-awaited continuation of the criminal action series. In particular, it is now known that GTA VI will again have three main characters-Casey, Ricardo, and Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Season 2 to Feature Major Game Character

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series officially launched late last week and has earned fairly significant praise from critics. It's got zombies, drama, suspense, and more, but one thing it doesn't have a ton of is explicit appearances from many characters from the video game franchise it adapts despite a number of Easter eggs. That said, showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed at least one character that will definitely be showing up should the adaptation receive a second-season pickup.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
GAMINGbible

Game Adaptations Announced For Multiple Netflix Shows

In case you missed it, earlier this week, it was announced that a new video game based on Netflix’s Korean thriller-horror series, Kingdom, is in the works. Kingdom: The Blood is coming to PC and mobile, and is set to stay true to the show, which is basically about a zombie apocalypse in medieval Korea. Definitely sounds like the perfect source material for a game, if you ask me.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Reboot Is a Teetering Mess, Until Its Madcap Final Chapters — Spoilers

When I think about zombies — or I should say, when a zombie show is either meticulously cogent or utterly unconvincing in its depiction of the undead — I often think about their transformation. Whether long or short, the process of losing your humanity and becoming a walking, growling, flesh-eating corpse tends to end with a sudden shift; a moment where the multifaceted human being disappears and a single-minded (zero-minded?) creature takes over — like a light switch being flipped or, as intended, like moving from life to death. There is no choice in the matter. Once bitten or otherwise infected, the bite-e is doomed to their fate. Surrender is the only option.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass' 5 New Games Include an Exclusive, a RPG, and a New Release

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, but five new games, including a new Xbox exclusive, which also happens to be a new release. As it does every week, Microsoft has bolstered the Xbox Game Pass library. Unfortunately, the latest additions aren't extremely noteworthy. There's the aforementioned exclusive and new release, plus a AAA game from Ubisoft, but that's about it in terms of noteworthiness.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

I don’t need Starfield because I have The Outer Worlds

Starfield will be one of the biggest games of 2023, but I’m not that excited to play it yet. While Starfield’s spotlight at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this year highlighted some impressive features, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I’d already gotten everything I’d want from a traditional sci-fi RPG like this from another game: The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment. Ironically developed by another Microsoft-owned studio, The Outer Worlds showed that bloating up a sci-fi game with thousands of planets isn’t necessary when a “less is more” mentality can still result in an expertly designed sci-fi RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The 14 Best PS5 Games You Can Play Right Now

The PlayStation 5 is about 18 months old, so what does Sony's most powerful console have to show for its time in the sun? Though the PS5 launched with a decent-but-modest set of titles, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, its library has slowly but surely been buttressed by more original, cutting-edge games. Some, like Deathloop, are exclusive to the console, while the PS5 shares some of its greatest hits with the PS4 and Xbox X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Romero Games developing a new first-person shooter with “major publisher”

Romero Games is working on an “all-new FPS with an original, new IP,” John Romero has announced on Twitter. In the Tweet, posted July 19, Romero says: “Exciting news! I’m working on a new FPS, and we’re hiring,” before directing interested parties to the studio’s website and careers page. Alongside it is a graphic from Romero Games which reads, “It’s a new dawn for Romero Games. We’re working with a major publisher to develop John Romero’s next shooter: an all-new FPS with an original, new IP”.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

D&D's latest book is a good one for people roleplaying online

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is an anthology ideal for people doing their tabletop roleplaying on their PCs. Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is the latest release for Dungeons & Dragons, it's an adventure anthology with a central theme around travelling through different worlds solving problems. It releases on July 19th and, as an adventure anthology, it's one to keep an eye on for groups who get their tabletop roleplaying game fix digitally.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy