How to get new characters in Genshin Impact

From familiar faces to brand new franchises, with a few unexpected remixes too, these are the best Switch exclusives. Our pick of the best Switch exclusives showcases just how many fantastic games Nintendo's hybrid console are home to. These are the memorable adventures that are only playable on the platform, which includes titles from some of the biggest series Nintendo are most known for. With recent releases adding to the lineup, there are plenty of amazing Switch exclusives to get stuck into, and each and every one offers something worth experiencing. So whether you've just picked up a Switch and you're looking for something to start off with, or you're a longtime player who wants to check out our top picks, this is the list for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 28 DAYS AGO