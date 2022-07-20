ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Beauty Batlles Lounge Successfully Hosts Comedy Fundraising Event

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 1 day ago

CHICOPEE — Beauty Batlles recently welcomed the community to its lounge, hosting a successful fundraising event, Beauty Batlles Moving Forward. About 60 guests were in attendance, and all had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, raffles, and 50/50 drawing, all while enjoying a cash...

businesswest.com



 

businesswest.com

Car Show and Next Step Registration Event Set for Aug. 13 at Asnuntuck

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College’s (ACC) Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center will host a car show on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will also include a college-wide Next Step Saturday registration event beginning at 9 a.m. Tours of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center will also be held.
ENFIELD, CT
businesswest.com

Housatonic Heritage Walks Announced

BERKSHIRE COUNTY — The Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area announced the 20th annual autumn Housatonic Heritage Walks on five weekends: Sept. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, and 24-25; and Oct. 1-2. More than 80 free, guided walks will be offered throughout Berkshire County, Mass., and Litchfield County, Conn. The public...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
businesswest.com

Picture This

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]. Berkshire Bank recently presented a total of $205,000 in funding last month to Springfield nonprofit organizations, including $75,000 to the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts, $25,000 to Revitalize CDC, $5,000 to Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School of Excellence, and $100,000 to Common Capital, a subsidiary of Way Finders (pictured).
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Matt Flink Takes the Helm at Appleton Corp.

Matt Flink was recently named president and CEO of Appleton Corp., the real-estate and property-management arm of the O’Connell Companies. He brings with him considerable experience in this field — and the football field, as a coach. He intends to lean on both as he takes the helm of the company with a solid foundation and opportunities for growth in a number of established niches.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Peter Picknelly Blueprints Another Legacy Project

As he talked about the many real-estate development projects he’s been involved with over the years and how they’ve come to the drawing board and then off it, Peter Picknelly said simply, “they develop … and then they happen.”. That was a very simple explanation for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

HCC to Hold Registration Express Week for Fall Semester Aug. 6-12

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will be holding Registration Express for the fall 2022 semester on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Monday through Friday, Aug. 8-12, in the HCC Campus Center. During Registration Express, prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic...
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

Patrick Carpenter Joins New England Public Media as Senior Director of Development

SPRINGFIELD — With extensive experience in resource development at Holyoke Community College, Boston College, Elms College, and Westfield State University, Patrick Carpenter is joining New England Public Media (NEPM) as senior director of Development. Most recently, he served as director in Institutional Advancement at HCC, where, under his leadership,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Company Notebook

Bay Path Gets High Marks for Online Master’s in Cybersecurity. LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University has been ranked as one of the top online cybersecurity master’s degree programs by Fortune magazine. Fortune, which covers global business topics, ranked Bay Path 11th in the nation for its online master’s program in cybersecurity. Rankings were determined by a program’s selectivity score, which measures the undergraduate GPAs and years of work experience of its students, along with the program’s acceptance rate. In addition, Fortune evaluated retention and graduation rates, as well as the size of each graduating class. In addition to its cybersecurity graduate program for men and women, Bay Path offers a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity to undergraduate women. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to grow by 33% over the next decade, more than four times faster than the average for all occupations. In 2020, the median annual salary for cybersecurity analysts in the U.S. was approximately $104,000.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

HCC Professor Receives Education Award from Latino Scholarship Fund

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) Anthropology professor Vanessa Martínez is the recipient of the 2022 Antonia Pantoja Award from the Latino Scholarship Fund of Western Massachusetts. The award, named after the noted Puerto Rican organizer and education activist, was presented on June 23 at the Latino Scholarship...
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

Incorporations

The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community. The World Dialectical Behavior Therapy Association Inc., 26 South Middle St., Amherst, MA, 01002. Shelly McCain, 115 Ava Road, Toronto, ON M6C, 1W2 Canada. Non-profit organization organized for the advancement of education and science in the field of dialectical behavior therapy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Bay Path University Promotes Michael Giampietro to Senior Vice President

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced the promotion of Michael Giampietro to senior vice president for Finance and Administrative Services. Giampietro joined Bay Path in 2006 as vice president for Finance and Administrative Services following a 16-year career at Holyoke Community College. A member of the university’s executive staff since arriving at Bay Path, he oversees significant areas of the university, including budget development, human resources, student financial services, facilities and capital planning, the bursar’s and controller’s offices, campus public safety, procurement, auxiliary services, and enterprise risk management. He also serves as staff liaison to a number of Bay Path board of trustees committees and has participated on New England Commission on Higher Education teams evaluating other accredited institutions.
LONGMEADOW, MA
businesswest.com

Law of Supply and Demand Puts Employees in Control

Meredith Wise, president of the Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE), has worked in the broad realm of human resources for decades. She’s seen a lot when it comes to different kinds of employment-market conditions, but admits that she hasn’t seen anything quite like this. “This is an...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Community Policy