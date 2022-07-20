ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles City Council advances effort to limit short-term rentals

By David Amelotti
KMOV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Charles has more than 60 short-term rentals peppered throughout it’s limits. 40 alone are in and around the city’s historic Main Street. The concern is more than 100 short-term rentals are operating illegally right now. Community Development Director...

5 On Your Side

BJC HealthCare, Encompass Health to build 40-bed rehab hospital in West County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — BJC HealthCare and Encompass Health Corp. plan to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in West County as a joint venture. The organizations said last week that they've been awarded the required certificate of need by the state to build the facility, which will be located at the corner of Town and Country Crossing Drive and Woods Mill Road in Town and Country.
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
FOX 2

Fire at recycling plant near I-55 in St. Louis County

LEMAY, Mo. – There was a fire Wednesday at the Republic Services Recycling Plant located near I-55 and Bayless in South St. Louis County. The cause of the fire is not known at this time but temperatures outdoors were nearly 100 degrees. This is not the first time recycling at the plant has caught fire. […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
