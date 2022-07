Lima City Council's Human Resources Committee met Monday Evening in the Council Chambers at the Lima Municipal Center. Tonight's meeting was called by Second Ward Councilor, Tony Wilkerson, with the focus revolving around residency requirements of candidates running for an elected office in the City of Lima. In the most recent mayoral election, the residency of Candidate Elizabeth Hardesty was challenged at the Board of Elections Office and in the court system. Now, the HR Committee has proposed a set of 11 possible criteria to prove a candidate's residency which includes, but not limited to, an address listed on a candidate's driver's license, voter registration, income tax filings, mail service, and utilities accounts. With a set of more definitive guidelines, the HR committee hopes to add a level of reassurance to the city.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO