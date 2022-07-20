ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Collision blocks Canal and Edison intersection

nbcrightnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEWICK, Wash. - Avoid the area of Canal Drive and Edison Street...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Expect Detours in Downtown Richland on Thursday

RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Department says a section of 40th Avenue between Van Giesen and Grant Street will be closed on Thursday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This road is closed because of developer paving on 40th Avenue. Follow the provided detours.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Kennewick, WA
Accidents
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
nbcrightnow.com

Active shooter and breach training with Tri-Cities Regional Swat helps

Kennewick, Wash. - The halls of Ridge View Elementary School filled with smoke Wednesday as members of the Tri-Cities Regional Swat Team trained on breaching doors. The Kennewick School District gave them permission to do the training there before the building gets demolished. Kennewick Police Department Commander Aaron Clem tells...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

2 Armed Burglars Nailed Near Basin City by Deputies

Fortunately, the homeowner was not harmed. Franklin County Deputies nab two burglary suspects on a rural road. Wednesday, Franklin County Deputies reported two suspects are in the Franklin County jail after a homeowner derailed their would-be burglar. Deputies were summed by a 9-1-1 call from a homeowner on Baart Road,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
nbcrightnow.com

Woman with dementia missing near Benton City

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding 78-year-old Jean, a woman with dementia who has gone missing. She was last seen around SR 224 and Sandstone Drive, near Benton City around 5:30 p.m. Jean was wearing a long, teal dress. Anyone...
BENTON CITY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Vehicles#Accident#The Rocket Mart
KEPR

SWAT team prepares for crisis, practices door breach scenario

Kennewick, WA — "We never know when these situations are going to happen and hopefully it never happens here, but if it does we want to make sure we are as prepared as possible and that's what this opportunity does for us," said Cmdr. Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department.
KENNEWICK, WA
oregontoday.net

Suspect Arrested in Union Co., July 21

On July 19, 2022, at 8:38 a.m., a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway 82 outside of Elgin, Oregon. The individual was later confirmed to be the outstanding suspect from Sunday’s pursuit and Officer Involved Shooting incident and was taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Oregon State Police. The below-mentioned suspect was taken to the Union County Jail and lodged on the following charges: Demus Montez (36) of Hermiston, Oregon; Attempted Murder; Attempted Robbery 1; Elude On Foot; Unlawful Use of a Weapon; Felon in Possession (Firearm); Criminal Mischief 1; Reckless Endangering; Law enforcement would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation. This is an active investigation by the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police. Once the investigation is complete it will be turned over to the Union County District Attorney’s Office for review and any further releases. Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22181738.
ELGIN, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Bus Catches Fire While Being Towed

A bus being towed Friday caught fire on Westland Road in Hermiston. Crews from Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded around 10:09 a.m. to a vehicle fire outside of Triple M Truck & Equipment on Westland Road. Upon arrival, crews found a bus being towed that was fully engulfed in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
nbcrightnow.com

Highway 395 Evacuation Notice and Road Closures are Being Removed

HERMISTON, Ore. - UPDATE: 10:24 p.m. A construction crew working around Highway 395 and Margaret Avenue called 9-1-1 around 11:43 a.m. on July 19 saying they had hit a 4-inch natural gas line. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection Department then responded, according to Sterrin Ward with Umatilla County. Evacuations were...
610KONA

Two Hurt After Gunfire at One Kennewick Apt Complex

(Kennewick, WA) -- A pool party at one Kennewick apartment complex turns violent after an argument breaks the gathering up on the 1100 Block West 10th Ave Friday and leads to gunfire. When the argument happened, two groups that were at the gathering split up and went to separate locations. Police say one group sought out and found the other group and opened fire hitting one male. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another victim was hurt as well. His injuries were said to be minor. Police have identified a suspect but so far no arrests. If you have any information, call Kennewick Police Department non-emergency dispatch.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy