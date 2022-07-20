Collision blocks Canal and Edison intersection

On July 19, 2022, at 8:38 a.m., a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway 82 outside of Elgin, Oregon. The individual was later confirmed to be the outstanding suspect from Sunday’s pursuit and Officer Involved Shooting incident and was taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Oregon State Police. The below-mentioned suspect was taken to the Union County Jail and lodged on the following charges: Demus Montez (36) of Hermiston, Oregon; Attempted Murder; Attempted Robbery 1; Elude On Foot; Unlawful Use of a Weapon; Felon in Possession (Firearm); Criminal Mischief 1; Reckless Endangering; Law enforcement would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation. This is an active investigation by the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police. Once the investigation is complete it will be turned over to the Union County District Attorney’s Office for review and any further releases. Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22181738.

ELGIN, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO