BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two juveniles that ran away from a local youth shelter. Shanese Harris, 16, was last seen on July 16. She was wearing black shorts, a gold jacket, and a pink bonnet. Harris is 5’0″ and about 120lbs. Police say she has ties in the Ruston area as well as Shreveport.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO