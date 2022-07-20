ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, VA

Local Briefs: Compton is Lebanon’s new baseball coach

By Staff report
heraldcourier.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Compton is the new head baseball coach at Lebanon High School. He...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heraldcourier.com

WATCH NOW: Neece continues to inspire Sykes at Lonesome Pine

Veteran Lonesome Pine Raceway competitor Joey Sykes never has to search for inspiration. Flash back to 2010 when this 33-year-old Dante, Virginia, resident got his start in racing thanks to a fellow coal miner from Dickenson County. “I started coming to Lonesome Pine in the early 90s,” Sykes said. “I...
DANTE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Lebanon, VA
Sports
heraldcourier.com

Bland County's Watters drafted by Oakland Athletics

The former ace of the Bland County Bears is now employed by the A’s. West Virginia University pitcher Jacob Watters was chosen by the Oakland Athletics on Monday in the fourth round (124th overall pick) during the second day of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. It was the...
BLAND COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

WEDDINGTON | City’s plan is a good start, but incomplete

Despite the challenge our shared landfill crisis presents, the plan released by the city of Bristol, Virginia and SCS engineers Thursday, July 7, provides light at the end of the tunnel. I, along with many of my fellow citizens, am thankful for the progress that has been made. Nevertheless, there...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Distillery plans include 45-acre project at The Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Tennessee Hills brand has a big vision for its presence in Bristol. Tennessee Hills Distillery announced Monday a $21.3 million project to bring its headquarters and a brand new manufacturing facility to Bristol, Tennessee. In a work session Tuesday, the Bristol Tennessee City Council was...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Adams
heraldcourier.com

Mid-90 degree temps coming Saturday and Sunday

It’s going to be hot this coming weekend - like fry an egg on the sidewalk kind of hot. “It’s going to be in the upper 90s, probably this weekend,” Charles Dalton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Wednesday. Temperatures in Bristol...
MORRISTOWN, TN
heraldcourier.com

FedEx distribution facility coming to Washington County

BRISTOL, Va. – Site work is underway on a new 251,000-square-foot FedEx distribution center just outside the city limits in Washington County, Virginia. The site is at the end of Coronet Drive in the city industrial park, adjacent to the 72,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center that opened last year. “We...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Distillery to invest $21.3 million in new Bristol facility

BRISTOL, Tenn. – As the Tennessee Hills Distillery continues to grow, the company has chosen Bristol, Tennessee, as the location of its new headquarters. Stephen Callahan, the distiller, and his wife Jessica started the Tennessee Hills Distillery in Jonesborough, Tennessee, in 2016. He is excited for what the future holds as they continue to expand the brand.
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Milligan University#Lebanon High School
heraldcourier.com

BTCS board responds to comments critical of educators

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education responded to derogatory comments Monday made by an advisor to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in reference to teachers. A hidden-camera video obtained by NewsChannel 5 in Nashville captured Larry Arnn, the president of Hillsdale College in Michigan, stating at a gathering that “teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” The footage also shows Arnn saying that “basically” anybody can educate a child.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

After 15 years, Harvest Table to close its doors

MEADOWVIEW, Va. - After 15 years of bringing Southwest Virginia together with its locally-sourced produce, art, and meals, the Meadowview Farmers Guild and Harvest Table restaurant will close in September. For regulars such as Derek Dotson, who has been coming to the Harvest Table for lunch at least two days...
MEADOWVIEW, VA
heraldcourier.com

Wagers top $37 million in Bristol Casino's first week

BRISTOL, Va. –Patrons of the new Bristol Casino wagered more than $37.5 million - and won more than $33.7 million - during its first full week of operation. Those figures were presented Wednesday to the Virginia Lottery Board, which oversees casinos, sports wagering and lottery operations in the state. Totals are from July 5-14, but primarily starting July 8, since the casino opened at about 12:30 p.m. that day, but held invitation-only soft opening events on the evenings of July 5 and July 7.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
heraldcourier.com

Planning Commission agrees to Williams Street storage lot for AEP

BRISTOL, Va. – A regional power provider wants to use a vacant city lot to store components needed to repair and upgrade area facilities. American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power, is seeking a special use permit to allow outdoor storage at a Williams Street site. The warehouse and outside area will be used to store and distribute materials for future electric station projects for both Appalachian Power and Kingsport Power, for the next five years, city documents show.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

New South Fork hearing date set

A new hearing date has been set for the South Fork Utility District (SFUD) Board of Commissioners. The hearing to determine whether the three remaining SFUD commissioners will be removed from their positions on the board of the Bristol, Tennessee water district was originally slated for July but was postponed due to a medical issue of a state staff member.
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy