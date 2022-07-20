ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Experience Your Smokies Tennessee Introduces 2022 Class

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eT4oU_0glicQlK00
Experience Your Smokies Tennessee class members gathered for a photo during a kickoff event at Twin Creeks Pavilion July 16 in Gatlinburg. Contributed photo

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
WTVC

Adults panhandling with their children has people outraged in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Adults panhandling with their children has people outraged in Nashville. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS) told FOX 17 News they’ve received calls on this issue and they said it is not only happening in Davidson County, it's happening in other parts of the state as well.
bjournal.com

Tennessee Hills Distillery to expand operations in Sullivan County

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Tennessee Hills Distillery officials have announced the company will invest $21.3 million to expand in Northeast Tennessee by adding a Bristol location to serve as the company’s new headquarters. The new location will join Tennessee...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

Chattanooga, Tennessee, to be the location of new east coast hub for iFixit

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced that electronics repair company iFixit will establish an East Coast hub in Chattanooga. According to a news release, iFixit is expected to invest $24.2 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. The company is headquartered...
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Most Famous Band From Tennessee

Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
chattanoogapulse.com

Light Up Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Glow Coming To Camp Jordan

Back for the second year is the Light Up Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Glow at Camp Jordan Park from August 5th to 7th. Enjoy seeing the hot air balloons light up at night and see the magnificent, colorful balloons inflated over 7 stories high. Organizers are proud to bring back...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Independent Tennessee schools show support for ESA program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that over 40 independent schools have committed to making seats available immediately for students enrolled in the Education Savings Account program, pending approval, and invited parents to begin the application process. Commonly known as school vouchers, the Tennessee General Assembly previously...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WKRN News 2

CWD case confirmed in West Tennessee deer

The CWD-positive confirmation classifies Dyer County positive and Obion and Lake counties are now also classified as a high-risk CWD counties due to the location of the deer within 10 miles.
WKRN News 2

Storms exit Middle TN, not as humid today

After an oppressive day of heat and humidity, storms are anticipated across parts of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky overnight. There will be plenty of heat and humidity for the activity to work with, even at night, with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the muggy 70s.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WKRN News 2

List: County fairs in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As summer break starts winding down, community fair organizers are stirring up some family fun. We’ve got a look at the lineup for Middle Tennessee County fairs starting this week and going into September. The list is in order of start dates. Bedford County...
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
342
Followers
263
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy