Experience Your Smokies Tennessee Introduces 2022 Class

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.

