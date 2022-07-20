Experience Your Smokies Tennessee Introduces 2022 Class

Related
wvlt.tv
Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
WTVC
Adults panhandling with their children has people outraged in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Adults panhandling with their children has people outraged in Nashville. Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS) told FOX 17 News they’ve received calls on this issue and they said it is not only happening in Davidson County, it's happening in other parts of the state as well.
wilsonpost.com
Bear attacks Tennessee woman on front porch
State wildlife officials used to warn the public to be wary when in bear country. Nowadays “bear country” can be a front porch.
bjournal.com
Tennessee Hills Distillery to expand operations in Sullivan County
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Tennessee Hills Distillery officials have announced the company will invest $21.3 million to expand in Northeast Tennessee by adding a Bristol location to serve as the company’s new headquarters. The new location will join Tennessee...
The Most Underrated State Park in Tennessee is Filled with Natural Wonders
There is an abundance of wonderful state parks in Tennessee. From Chickasaw in the west to Warriors' Path in the east, no matter where you live there's guaranteed to be a state park nearby waiting to be explored.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson
TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
Chattanooga, Tennessee, to be the location of new east coast hub for iFixit
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced that electronics repair company iFixit will establish an East Coast hub in Chattanooga. According to a news release, iFixit is expected to invest $24.2 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. The company is headquartered...
This Is The Most Famous Band From Tennessee
Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee deserves a place in soft drink history: Double Cola and Ski were first poured in Chattanooga
In the history of American soft drinks, 1886 was a watershed year, marking the introduction of Coca-Cola in Atlanta. In the next decade, Pepsi emerged as a major competitor, debuting in 1893 in New Bern, North Carolina, as Brad’s Drink and taking on its present name five years later, a moniker derived from the word dyspepsia.
chattanoogapulse.com
Light Up Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Glow Coming To Camp Jordan
Back for the second year is the Light Up Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Glow at Camp Jordan Park from August 5th to 7th. Enjoy seeing the hot air balloons light up at night and see the magnificent, colorful balloons inflated over 7 stories high. Organizers are proud to bring back...
WSMV
Independent Tennessee schools show support for ESA program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that over 40 independent schools have committed to making seats available immediately for students enrolled in the Education Savings Account program, pending approval, and invited parents to begin the application process. Commonly known as school vouchers, the Tennessee General Assembly previously...
What is Tianeptine and why is it banned from Tennessee stores?
Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as of July 1st.
chattanoogapulse.com
HCSO Enters Tennessee Highway Safety Offices’ 2nd Annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is hosting their 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge and as part of this event, they are hosting the 2nd Annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest for Tennessee. The Best Looking Cruiser Contest allows all law enforcement agencies in Tennessee to submit a photograph of their patrol...
CWD case confirmed in West Tennessee deer
The CWD-positive confirmation classifies Dyer County positive and Obion and Lake counties are now also classified as a high-risk CWD counties due to the location of the deer within 10 miles.
Floating cabins to be inspected by state for electrical permits
Tennessee is now requiring floating cabins to be inspected by a state electrical inspector, according to the Department of Commerce & Insurance.
Storms exit Middle TN, not as humid today
After an oppressive day of heat and humidity, storms are anticipated across parts of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky overnight. There will be plenty of heat and humidity for the activity to work with, even at night, with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the muggy 70s.
24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state
If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
List: County fairs in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As summer break starts winding down, community fair organizers are stirring up some family fun. We’ve got a look at the lineup for Middle Tennessee County fairs starting this week and going into September. The list is in order of start dates. Bedford County...
USPS hosting hiring fairs across Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United States Postal Service is hosting hiring fairs on Monday and Tuesday across the state. Over the span of two days, USPS will be on-site providing information about the positions available and to answer any questions. USPS says requirements to qualify are:. Be 18...
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to close
A popular Tennessee restaurant is using its final days to do something positive for the community despite being forced to close due to inflation and trouble finding workers. Travis and Shannon Helton opened Hickory Cabin Restaurant & Catering in 2020 in Seviervilleand have been greatly supported by their regular customers throughout the years.
The Daily Times
