NBA Player Miles Bridges Charged with Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was charged Tuesday with domestic violence and child abuse for allegedly assaulting his wife in front of their two children in West Los Angeles.

Bridges, 24, was charged with one count of injuring a child's parent and two counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the District Attorney's Office. The charges include an allegation of causing great bodily injury on his girlfriend.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the Airport Branch Courthouse.

Bridges surrendered to authorities at the Los Angeles Police Department's West Los Angeles station on June 29. He was booked and released on $130,000 bond, according to jail records. Prosecutors said the alleged domestic violence took place "on or about June 27 and 28."

Days after Bridges was released, his wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted photos on Instagram showing apparent injuries to her face and body.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore. I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life," Mychelle Johnson wrote in text accompanying the photos.

"... I won't allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person," she continued. " ... I won't be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones `image'."

The NBA player's arrest came several hours after the Hornets extended a qualifying offer to the 6-foot-6-inch Bridges, a restricted free agent who is coming off the best season of his four-season NBA career, averaging 20.2 points per game.