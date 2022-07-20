Alcoa City Schools to review coaching supplements

The Alcoa Board of Education spent a few minutes Tuesday, July 19, clarifying a vote last month before approving the meeting minutes.

Board members added language to the minutes to explain that when three of them voted in June to add three assistant coaching positions and two head coaching positions at Alcoa Middle School, their intent was for the pay to be in the first two categories of the coaching supplement schedule.

Without that clarification, at least one assistant would have been earning more than the head coach.

Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone confirmed to The Daily Times after the meeting that the district will convene a committee to review supplements across the board.

Currently Alcoa has 15 “lanes” covering more than 50 coaching positions in its supplement schedule. The amounts for the current school year range from $850 for an assistant cheerleading coach at the high school in the first year up to $13,600 for a high school athletic director or head coach for football or basketball in their fifth year or above.

School board members discussed the issues with last month’s vote and supplements during a lengthy work session Monday, July 18. Alcoa Middle School Principal Chelsi Long had prepared a spread sheet proposing the new positions as well as changing supplement pay, but she wasn’t at the June meeting and for a number of reasons the board members said they didn’t realize the spreadsheet included pay changes. Stone apologized to Long during the work session.

During the votes Tuesday, July 19, to amend and pass the minutes, board member Brandy Bledsoe abstained, because she did not attend the June meeting. Board member Jim Kirk attended by Zoom in June but was not allowed to vote online at that meeting. The board’s attorney said because Kirk attended the meeting he could vote on the minutes. Kirk and the other three members passed the minutes with the clarification.

Previously the supplements were tied to Alcoa’s base pay, but because the district raised the starting pay this school year to $50,000, that would have given coaches about a 30% raise. Using $42,500 as the base for calculating the supplements this year gave everyone about a 10% raise, according to Finance Director Tom Shamblin.

During the work session he recommended adjusting the supplements at the same time the district passes its budget. “I think it’s important to look at all of them at one time,” Stone told the board during the work session this week.

Bledsoe said during the work session she was concerned that the new assistant coaches would feel let down because they expected higher supplements this year. Stone noted, “They didn’t make anything last year.”

The new AMS head coaching positions for soccer that the board approved are not being filled this year, because it continues to be a club sport. The assistant coaches approved are for track, softball and baseball.

Multiple policies

The school board Tuesday, July 19, also voted to suspend its usual rule requiring a first and second reading of policies to pass a dozen policies on first and final reading. Stone explained to the board that some were required by recent changes in state law that took effect July 1.

One of the changes required by the state is adopting a 10-point grading scale, for example, making a grade of 90-100 an A, instead of Alcoa’s previous 93. When a school board member questioned during the work session the state setting a lower standard, Alcoa administrators said teachers will be adjusting the rigor of their standards to keep them high.

The state requires the 10-point scale for grades nine through 12, but ACS chose to implement it for grades six through 12, for consistency.

Other policies include topics such as how the schools will handle complaints about instruction, instructional materials and library books under state requirements.

The board also granted tenure Tuesday to nine teachers: from Alcoa Elementary School, Monica Chapman and Catherine Stephens; from Alcoa Intermediate School, Brooke Coffin and Amy Gamble; from Alcoa Middle School, Fonda Davis and Caitlin Law; and from Alcoa High School, Brooke Everett, Michelle French and Jared Laverdiere.

Standing with teachers

At the end of the meeting Stone responded to recent comments by charter schools leader Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, criticizing public school teachers. “Alcoa City Schools stands by our teachers,” Stone said. “We support our teachers, and we love our teachers.”

“I feel like teachers get slapped a lot,” the director said. “Nobody can ever know where they walk unless they walk in their shoes every day.”

“Not just our teachers, but teachers in general, they love kids, they make a difference for kids, they love the kids that are hard to like, and they make a difference,” she said.

Board member Jim Kirk noted other districts having difficulty filling some teaching positions and said a lot of politicians who profess to be friends of education are not. “We need to take a strong look at that,” he said.