ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elmo, MN

Vali-Hi Drive-In fans worry about its quiet summer

By David Schuman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

LAKE ELMO, Minn. -- It could be the end of the road for a long-standing summer tradition.

The Vali-Hi Drive-In in Lake Elmo hasn't been open all summer, and fans are wondering what's next.

"It was always a happy place to go to," said Andria Classen from Big Lake. "Best memories as a kid."

Vali-Hi is one of the last drive-in theaters in the metro, and without it, you'd be losing not only a popular summer hangout spot but also years of memories.

"One of our first dates [with my husband] was there and it became this regular thing when we needed a date night idea," said Ann Nasseff from Eagan. "Pack a cooler with dinner and snacks, bring the dogs. It's always had a special place for both of us."

Several people reached out to WCCO to share they've been going to the theater since they were children.

Lake Elmo's mayor, Charles Cadenhead, grew up going to drive-ins near his home in Rochester and would be as disappointed as anyone to see it go.

"The land, if you look around I-94, is increasing in value," he said. "There's a new Amazon distribution center [across from the theater]. I'm sure [Bob O'Neil, the owner] looked at the cost of the value versus what it was doing and made a business decision."

Cadenhead clarified he was speculating and hasn't spoken to O'Neil.

Our multiple attempts to reach O'Neil were unsuccessful. A family friend who used the marquee to announce her pregnancy in 2015 also told WCCO she can't get confirmation on what the theater's future looks like.

But a post this week in a Facebook fan group noted that Google has it listed as permanently closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKZOP_0glicLav00

"It's unfortunate because I would've liked to make a last visit had I known," Nasseff said. "It's sad. I have a lot of memories there."

If you're looking for the nostalgia of a drive-in this summer, Explore Minnesota's website lists five other theaters:

- Elko Drive-In, Elko New Market

- Starlite Drive-In 5, Litchfield

- Long Drive-In Theater, Long Prairie

- Verne Drive-In, Luverne

- Sky-Vu Drive-In, Warren

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Where are all the pollinators? Bees scarcely seen in parts of Minnesota this summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some viewers have contacted us wondering why they aren't seeing as many bees this summer and the weather may be playing a role in that."If I hear a beekeeper complaining about something I say, I can make that," said Steve Woolstencroft of Miss Bee Haven Farm.  Needing something to do in retirement, Woolstencroft took up beekeeping in Hugo. And for the past, few years his honey business has been buzzing."All they want to do is build, build, build," said Woolstencroft.  Colonies make their homes in colored boxes. There's even a flight path the pollinators follow as they search...
HUGO, MN
iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
WDIO-TV

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Lake Elmo, MN
City
Elko, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
City
Eagan, MN
City
Luverne, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Litchfield, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN
B102.7

Two Minnesota Cities Big On “2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live”

That is the question that keeps researchers and writers at Livability up at night!. Livability is an online lifestyle company, that bonded and partnered with scientists 9 years ago over a mutual love of small and medium cities. They longed to find the best of the best, but do it in a scientific way. Thankfully they're both crazy for data too!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive In Theater#Vali#Food Drink#Wcco
fox29.com

Delta passenger explains why he declined $10K offer to give up airplane seat

LANSING, Mich. - How much is your airplane seat worth? Not $10,000 for at least one Delta passenger who passed up the offer on a recent flight. Jason Aten, 42, of Lansing, Michigan, said he and his family were flying from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 27. They were headed to Anchorage, Alaska, for a two-week RV vacation.
LANSING, MI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Minneapolis, MN — 30 Top Places!

If you’re looking for a wonderful spot to start your day in Minneapolis right, you’re in luck. And if you happen to be in Minneapolis and take your breakfast seriously, you won’t want to skip this. In addition to some of the most popular health food cafes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ccxmedia.org

Rostamo’s Bar and Grill in Crystal Demolished

A longtime Crystal tavern has met the wrecking ball in order to make way for a new medical clinic. Crews demolished the former Rostamo’s Bar and Grill along County Road 81 in Crystal this week. The well-known gathering spot near the Crystal Airport had been around for decades, but...
CRYSTAL, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Daily

Gray’s closes its doors July 17

Gooey artichoke dip, funky bathroom mirrors, ornate tablecloths, the only living bottomless mimosa special in Dinkytown — these are the things we bid farewell to when beloved campus cafe Gray’s closed its doors on Sunday. “It’s with a mixture of sadness and celebration that we announce Gray’s will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy