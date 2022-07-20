ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

Residents of Chestnut Hills used petition to prompt rezoning of large property

By By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 1 day ago

Residents of the Chestnut Hills subdivision in Townsend have been concerned for the future development of 49 acres that attach to their neighborhood since the property sold last July.

While property owners, deeded as Premium Cabins Resort LLC, haven’t announced any official plans, the neighborhood took action to prohibit a development that they believed would impede their quality of life. Community activists gained over 100 signatures on a petition to the municipal government for the Board of Commissioners to consider rezoning the property.

By rezoning it to a more restrictive residential area, property owners will not be able to construct a cabin rental property or other sort of neighborhood for overnight guests.

Mayor Michael Talley said residents’ main concern is the prime access to the property is through the Chestnut Hills neighborhood. Since the Chestnut Hills area doesn’t allow short-term property rentals, residents were afraid their zoning would be defeated if overnight guests would be driving in and out of Chestnut Hills.

Commissioner Don Stallions said he is a resident of the Chestnut Hills subdivision, but from the perspective of Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department chief, “I have a lot of concerns about development up there.”

Streets within Chestnut Hills were not built to handle an evacuation if there was a wildfire in the area, Stallions said, especially if a lot of evacuees didn’t know where to go.

“For the safety people,” Stallions said, “I think (rezoning) is a good idea. Quite frankly, the streets of Chestnut Hills subdivision were not designed to be access streets to go to a rental property. They can’t handle that traffic.”

Commissioner Becky Headrick rolled off of Stallions’ point that a traffic impact study would need to be complete before any development plans are brought to the board. And Headrick said that it would likely show the property isn’t equipped to handle short-term rentals.

City Manager Danny Williamson said during Tuesday’s board meeting that property owners have been open to requests from the community and are not interested in making enemies of the local residents.

Williamson said he mentioned to the owner the need for affordable, permanent housing in Townsend, but the terrain makes development a challenge.

However, another idea from the owner of Vee Hollow — a bike shop that offers free trails for the public — would put the rough terrain to use if a private developer constructed a pay-to-use challenge course. Williamson said the bike shop owner told him that people would be visiting from all over the world to ride Vee Hollow trails and would likely pay to ride a private course.

The majority of the board was in favor of changing the zoning, with Talley the only commissioner to vote it down. Before the board’s final vote to sign off on the rezoning, the city is sending a letter to notify the property owners of the potential change.

Williamson relayed a statement from City Planner Joe Barrett with the East Tennessee Development District that the city has full rights to rezone a property without approval from the owner.

Although, Talley said he would feel more comfortable with it once the owners are brought into the loop.

Rezoning was initially considered last November by the board, but Williamson said they postponed voting to allow the property owners time to give the city some feedback.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Low-income housing for Knoxville seniors now open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new Knoxville housing development for low-income senior citizens is officially open. The McNabb Center’s Dogwood Springs contains 50 units and it was designed to house low-income senior citizens experiencing difficulties with the aging process. There will be supportive services available to help seniors retain their independence while painting their safety. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Local
Tennessee Government
Townsend, TN
Real Estate
City
Townsend, TN
Townsend, TN
Business
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Premium Cabins Resort Llc#Stallions
WBIR

Blount County Recycling now accepting glass

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Good news, Blount County residents—Blount County Recycling is now accepting glass. Any size, type or color is accepted and no separation is necessary. Blount County Recycling is asking people to remove lids and trash first, so they won't be mixed in with the glass.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Overnight flooding in Knoxville traps residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has reported that they assisted residents who were trapped in their apartment due to flooding. KPD provided a video of the 23rd Street area that shows excessive flooding covering the area and submerging vehicles. According to Accuweather, the Knoxville area...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WBIR

Overnight storms cause damage at Anderson County Fair

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Fairgrounds experienced damage after storms rolled into the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A tree has fallen on a ride and tents have collapsed, according to the Anderson County Fair President Steve Queener. "We've never experienced anything like this," Queener...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. storms cause power outages, flooding, damage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of East Tennesseans had their power knocked off Wednesday night after severe weather moved into the area. The following morning, flooding and downed trees were reported across the region. Power Outages. A stationary storm brought hour after hour of rain to Knox County and southern...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County widow scammed by contractor

An elderly widow in Sevier County says she's been taken advantage of by a contractor she trusted. When she hired him 9 months ago, she wrote a check for $60,000. The contractor said he needed the money in advance to buy building materials. However, the project never got off the ground.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight: Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — It's the East Tennessee city founded on industry and dedicated to "advancing each generation." Before 1910, Alcoa was a tiny Blount County town known as North Maryville. Then the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) came to the area and gave it a new name and purpose.
ALCOA, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
342
Followers
263
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy