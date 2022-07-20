Residents of Chestnut Hills used petition to prompt rezoning of large property

Residents of the Chestnut Hills subdivision in Townsend have been concerned for the future development of 49 acres that attach to their neighborhood since the property sold last July.

While property owners, deeded as Premium Cabins Resort LLC, haven’t announced any official plans, the neighborhood took action to prohibit a development that they believed would impede their quality of life. Community activists gained over 100 signatures on a petition to the municipal government for the Board of Commissioners to consider rezoning the property.

By rezoning it to a more restrictive residential area, property owners will not be able to construct a cabin rental property or other sort of neighborhood for overnight guests.

Mayor Michael Talley said residents’ main concern is the prime access to the property is through the Chestnut Hills neighborhood. Since the Chestnut Hills area doesn’t allow short-term property rentals, residents were afraid their zoning would be defeated if overnight guests would be driving in and out of Chestnut Hills.

Commissioner Don Stallions said he is a resident of the Chestnut Hills subdivision, but from the perspective of Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department chief, “I have a lot of concerns about development up there.”

Streets within Chestnut Hills were not built to handle an evacuation if there was a wildfire in the area, Stallions said, especially if a lot of evacuees didn’t know where to go.

“For the safety people,” Stallions said, “I think (rezoning) is a good idea. Quite frankly, the streets of Chestnut Hills subdivision were not designed to be access streets to go to a rental property. They can’t handle that traffic.”

Commissioner Becky Headrick rolled off of Stallions’ point that a traffic impact study would need to be complete before any development plans are brought to the board. And Headrick said that it would likely show the property isn’t equipped to handle short-term rentals.

City Manager Danny Williamson said during Tuesday’s board meeting that property owners have been open to requests from the community and are not interested in making enemies of the local residents.

Williamson said he mentioned to the owner the need for affordable, permanent housing in Townsend, but the terrain makes development a challenge.

However, another idea from the owner of Vee Hollow — a bike shop that offers free trails for the public — would put the rough terrain to use if a private developer constructed a pay-to-use challenge course. Williamson said the bike shop owner told him that people would be visiting from all over the world to ride Vee Hollow trails and would likely pay to ride a private course.

The majority of the board was in favor of changing the zoning, with Talley the only commissioner to vote it down. Before the board’s final vote to sign off on the rezoning, the city is sending a letter to notify the property owners of the potential change.

Williamson relayed a statement from City Planner Joe Barrett with the East Tennessee Development District that the city has full rights to rezone a property without approval from the owner.

Although, Talley said he would feel more comfortable with it once the owners are brought into the loop.

Rezoning was initially considered last November by the board, but Williamson said they postponed voting to allow the property owners time to give the city some feedback.