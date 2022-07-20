ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Question: What's important to know about COVID right now?

MINNEAPOLIS – COVID-19 case numbers are trending in a troubling direction nationwide. CBS News reported on Monday that cases are up 15% over the past week in the U.S., while hospitalizations are up 20%.

New subvariants of Omicron are fueling the surge at a time when families might not be as focused on the virus as in years past.

Is there concern that people aren't listening to COVID updates? And what information is most important right now? Good Question.

It is easy to let your concerns float away as summertime fun gives families an escape at the Wabun Park splash pad, even as new, worrisome news regarding COVID-19 fills the airwaves.

"BA.4 and BA.5 are our most immune evading variants yet," Dr. Celine Gounder, infectious disease specialist, told CBS News.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, said earlier this month to people ages 50 and older, "If you have not gotten a vaccine shot in the year 2022, go get one now, it could save your life."

With most Minnesotans vaccinated, along with thousands who have caught the virus and recovered, is COVID-19 not top of mind much anymore?

"I think that's where a lot of people are at," said Matt Friesen.

"We were talking about how in the summer we don't have to worry about it as much because we're playing outside," said Megan as she stood with her two kids. She did admit she remains concerned with the virus given that nobody in her family has caught it.

Is there concern that people aren't listening to COVID news as much right now?

"We're in a very different place than we were two years ago," said Dan Huff, assistant commissioner for Health Protection with the Minnesota Department of Health. "We have so many more tools to deal with the virus."

Those tools include treatments such as anti-viral medication. Vaccinations are accessible to nearly all ages and booster shots to those 5 years old and up. "We're really thankful that we're able to be vaccinated," said Megan as she stood with her children.

And compared to late winter, COVID tests are easier to find.

"I mean I've been vaccinated four times and I caught COVID," said Friesen. "At some point, it's sort of a little bit of the hands in the air, just hope things turn out."

Huff acknowledged there are new variants spreading through Minnesota that are more contagious than previous strains, but he stressed, "Because of the tools we have, and I would say the knowledge that we have learned, we're in a much better place to deal with the pandemic than we were two years ago."

Has MDH changed its strategy in sharing important COVID information, so people hear it and absorb it? Huff said the department continues to update its website, which now has a page that focuses on where COVID is spreading the most by county in each state.

People can learn if there are low, medium, or high levels of COVID in the county, then adjust their behavior to prevent the spread based on the level. For example, Olmsted County currently has a high rate of COVID, meaning masking is recommended indoors in public.

Huff said they continue to share updates on variants and vaccines through social media, as well as relying on partners like county health departments and hospitals to get the word out.

What is that "must-know" information regarding COVID right now?

"The same things that applied to protect yourself a year ago apply for the new variants," said Huff.

That means masking if you or someone you're close with is at high risk of getting seriously sick and staying up to date on vaccinations.

"Because vaccination continues to show that it helps prevent and reduce severe disease. You're much less likely to end up in the hospital if you're vaccinated." If you're sick, stay at home and isolate.

Being outdoors decreases the probability of spreading COVID, but Huff said it doesn't completely rule out the virus spreading, especially with the new variants.

"It really comes down to analyzing your own individual risk," he said.

The recommendations are simple, but Dr. Gounder said, "My biggest concern is that people are just exhausted with COVID and that they're not going to do the other things that we know will prevent infection and transmission."

When asked, "What would you want to ask MDH right now," both parents we spoke with mentioned COVID protocols and schools. "That is the challenge I suppose for most parents is not knowing what schools plans are," said Friesen.

MDH will continue to advise schools on best practices based on CDC recommendations, but nothing will be mandated statewide.

"Pay attention to what are the requirements of your school district. School districts are in charge of what type of COVID protocols for their school," said Huff.

Besides COVID vaccinations, MDH is reminding parents to have their kids up to date on all the necessary vaccines before school.

