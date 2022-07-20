ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Congressman Tim Burchett's office reports "threatening statement" from Blount County commissioner

By Mariah Franklin mariah.franklin@thedailytimes.com
The Daily Times
 1 day ago
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., speaks at the October 2021 meeting of the Blount County Conservative Coalition. Adam Crawford | The Daily Times

Congressman Tim Burchett’s chief of staff, Michael Grider, reported to the U.S. Capitol Police that Blount County Commissioner Jackie Hill called Burchett’s Washington office June 24 and said she wanted to “kill every Republican I know”

Burchett, a Republican, currently represents Tennessee’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Per a June 24 email sent to both Capitol Police and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, an intern for Burchett answered a call from a phone number belonging to Hill that afternoon.

The intern claimed that during the call Hill said, “This is the last chance for Republicans. I’m going to gather up the people I know. I’d like to kill every Republican I know.”

Hill’s alleged statement was reported to law enforcement hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, cases that found and affirmed a constitutional right to abortion.

Grider wrote in the email to law enforcement that the comment was a “near quote” of Hill’s statement. He also requested that Capitol Police perform a threat assessment of Hill.

Further, Burchett’s staff commented that the number was linked to Hill through the congressional office’s constituent services database.

Hill, the sole Democrat serving on the Blount County Board of Commissioners, has denied making such a statement. Contacted for a response to the report, she said that she was “not going to give it the credence of any plausibility” by commenting substantially on the alleged threat.

“It’s campaign season,” Hill told The Daily Times. She faces opposition from Republican Jessica Hannah for her District 1, Seat A position on the commission.

Grider commented that though it was unusual for congressional offices to address such reports publicly, there was considerable popular interest in the incident. In a statement provided to The Daily Times, he wrote that the office is cooperating with authorities at the local, state, and federal levels.

“We do take such matters very seriously and immediately refer them to law enforcement officials for further investigation,” he noted.

Representatives with the public information office for Capitol Police responded to a question about the allegations by noting, “For safety reasons, the USCP does not discuss potential security measures for members or any potential investigations.”

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN
The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883.

