Blount County, TN

NEWCOMER'S GUIDE

 1 day ago
Thank you for taking the time to peruse this year’s Newcomer’s Guide to Blount County. Wether you’re a regular reader of The Daily Times receiving it as part of your subscription or a guest considering making the jump to joining the community as a new resident, there is something for everyone included in the glimpses of our communities.

To provide more guidance in helping you find what you’re looking for we’ve color coded the sections and provided symbols to help distinguish the various sections of the guide at an easy glance.

Yellow denotes general topics.

Green denotes information for a specific town or city.

Blue denotes sections on Blount County or items that cross city and town lines.

Thank you for reading.

— The Daily Times staff

The Credits

On the Cover: if you’re moving in, chances are one of companies on the front is the reason. They represent the county’s largest current employers, soon-to-be employers and prime developers of business space. The bike riders on the Greenway trail in 2021 reflect one of the many reasons you’ll want to stay.

Photos: Tom Sherlin, Scott Keller

Design: Marcus Fitzsimmons

Production: Becky Payne, Bobbie McCoy

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

