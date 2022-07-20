CORRECTION Supporters of critical race theory encourage informed voting

Correction/clarification

In a July 18 article titled “Supporters of critical race theory encourage informed voting,” reporter Ashley Depew incorrectly associated advocacy efforts for America’s complete and accurate history to be taught in K-12 classrooms with promoting CRT curriculum in K-12 education.

Speaker Katy Chiles defined CRT and presented information about public education being under attack by people who oppose and misunderstand CRT. She emphasized that the graduate and law school level theory is not taught in K-12 curriculum.

The state of Tennessee passed a law in 2021 to retract funding from school districts whose curriculum relates historical events to CRT. But Chiles explained that people who misunderstand CRT are using the ban to rewrite curriculum by attempting to erase certain historical events from K-12 classrooms.

She, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Blount County United advocate for teaching the truth in American history, especially with issues on race. Chiles encouragement to be involved with local curriculum and vote in the upcoming school board election was to ensure America’s complete and accurate history will remain taught in Blount County classrooms.

The attendee who recited the story of her son learning about slavery was also making a point on the importance of teaching complete and accurate history on the slave trade and its effects on African Americans.